On Wednesday, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board released the names of candidates shortlisted for the paramilitary agencies’ recruitment Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The Secretary to the board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the statement, candidates who applied for recruitment into any of the four paramilitary agencies to visit its official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Thursday to check if they have been shortlisted.

“From Thursday, October 30, 2025, candidates are to check if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exercise, as well as centres for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“Shortlisted candidates are further requested to take note of the venue, date, as well as time scheduled for the CBT,” he said.

The statement enjoined applicants to take note of the correct portal address highlighted to avoid being scammed.

Recall that in August that at least 1,911,141 Nigerians applied for the Board recruitment exercise as of when the application portal closed on Monday, August 11.