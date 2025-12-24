Recruitment: Don’t Go To Kainji For Screening, N-HYPPADEC Warns

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has called on Nigerians to disregard any purported invitation for a technical and practical screening exercise for recruitment into the Commission, scheduled to take place at Kainji Hydro Power Station, New Bussa, Niger State.

In a statement by Head, Press and Public Affairs of the Commission, Nura Wakili made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Minna, the Commission said the information is false, misleading, and baseless, and is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Accordingly, the statement read in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the said invitation did not emanate from N-HYPPADEC, as there is currently no recruitment exercise ongoing in the Commission.”

The Commission then urged the general public to disregard such invitations and to always verify information through official N-HYPPADEC channels in order to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.