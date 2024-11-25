Recriminations After COP29 Agrees Deal On $300bn For Poorer Nations

Share

Richer countries have pledged a record $300bn (£238bn) to help the developing world fight climate change, but the deal is facing recriminations that it comes nowhere near addressing poorer countries’ challenges from global warming.

The talks at the UN climate summit COP29 in Azerbaijan ran 33 hours late, and came within inches of collapse. The head of the UN climate body, Simon Stiell, said it had “been a difficult journey, but we’ve delivered a deal.”

But the talks also failed to build on an agreement passed last year calling for nations to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Developing nations, as well as countries that are particularly vulnerable to climate change, dramatically walked out of the talks on Saturday afternoon, reports the BBC.

But at 03:00 local time yesterday (23:00 GMT on Saturday), and after some changes to the agreement, nations finally passed the deal. It was met with cheers and applause, but a furious speech from India showed that intense frustration remained.

Share

Please follow and like us: