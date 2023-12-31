Recounting The Strides Of Newgate Varsity An Oasis Of Excellence

Proclaiming that education significantly enhances a society’s competitiveness acknowledges a known fact. An inscription reportedly placed at the entrance of the University of Cordoba in Spain, listed: ‘…the wisdom of the learned’ among four key formidable pillars sustaining every society.

This therefore reinforces the essential role of educated humans in shaping and sustaining the fabrics of a society; even as universities and tertiary institutions alike are the incubators for the acquisition of such wisdom and the development of knowledge.

Consequently, institutions of higher learning who know their onions make efforts to stay competitive; for instance, through offering quality academic disciplines, cutting-edge research, innovations, discoveries and initiatives.

With this knowledge in mind, it is not hard to correlate the consistent demonstration of commitment to academic excellence and innovative achievements at Newgate University, Minna ( NUM ), in Niger State – the first private university in Minna the state capital and the second to be founded in Niger State.

An oasis of knowledge, NUM has proven that excellence in the tertiary education sphere is not a monopoly of long existing universities but of those who come prepared with vision and genuine intention of return on impact. This cannot be far from the truth, considering major academic milestones recorded within one year of its existence.

As part of its continued success stories, Newgate University marked a noteworthy achievement on Friday, December 22, 2023, with the inauguration of the Faculty of Law Complex.

This milestone sets the university apart as the first degree awarding institution in Niger State to commit genuine resources, for grooming tomorrow’s ministers of temple of justice.

The faculty, named in honour of the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, is a state-of-the-art faculty encompassing an ultra-modern moot court, with conducive lecture rooms and well-furnished office spaces.

In deepening its recognition for contributions of worthy nationalists and icons the university also dedicated the law library to the memory of the pioneer Chief Judge of Niger State, Late Justice Mu’azu Mohammed, now known as the Justice Mu’azu Mohammed Legacy Library. This repository houses thousands of high quality law books, including generous contributions from the late CJN.

It’s the family’s support for the university’s remarkable achievement in preserving profound legal legacies through scholar- ship. In another noteworthy stride, Newgate University emerged victorious in the recent Huawei National ICT Competition. Represented by her students, NUM was the only private university in Nigeria to secure this prestigious feat.

It is well placed at this point, to link NUM’s milestones within a year of existence, to the grand ideas and fore- sighted approach of an entrepreneurial titan, the Founder and Pro-chancellor, Mallam Hassan Nuhu Dankoli and the Professor Yusuf Sadiq-led university management, that mirrors a dynamic, forward-thinking approach and remarkable commitment for efficient academic environment of distinction and strategic advancement.

Professor Sadiq is a fiercely digital and well measured academic of multiple decades. Sadiq, a VC whose foremost codes of engagement are competence and professionalism. No doubt, Newgate University, Minna, is a prime example of such an institution that offers more than quality education, but also shapes destinies.