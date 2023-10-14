Record Label CEO, Ewofobe David, Wife Welcomes First Child

Nigerian business mogul and Music Executive, Ewofobe David, popularly known as Golden Nsogbu and his lovely wife, Rukevwe have welcomed their first child.

Ewofobe and his wife welcome their adorable baby girl on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce the good news, the excited philanthropist wrote, “A baby fills a place in your heart you never knew was empty. Congratulations to us.”

Golden Nsogbu is a young Nigerian business magnate and investor who focuses on actualizing dreams.

He is the founder of Nsogbu Records which deals on signing and bringing in Nigerian young talents to the limelight.

Inspired by the likes of Donjazzy, Dr Dolor and E-money, Golden is simply a goal-oriented entrepreneur with a series of achievements.