Climate change could move “into uncharted territory” if temperatures don’t fall by the end of the year, a leading scientist has told the BBC. The warning came as data showed last month was the world’s warmest March on record, extending the run of monthly temperature records to 10 in a row. It’s fuelled concerns among some that the world could be tipping into a new phase of even faster climate change. A weather system called El Niño is behind some of the recent heat.

