Record Entries For The FAZ3 Academies Tourney

A high number of entries have been received for the inaugural FIBA Africa Zone 3 (FAZ3) Academies Basketball Tournament, set to take place in Lagos from July 4 to 8, 2025.

This landmark event, the first of its kind in the Zone, has generated significant excitement across the Zone with teams from Ghana and the Benin Republic having confirmed their entries with additional entries expected from other countries in the Zone by the June 20 deadline for confirmation.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Chair Person of the Organising Committee, Elder Toba Shinkaye said the event, originally scheduled to hold at the Warriors Basketball Court in Ilupeju, will now host some matches at the Dolphins Indoor Basketball Court at Onikpètèsi, Lagos, bearing in mind the number of matches to be played against the backdrop of the rainy season.

Preparations are in full swing to welcome both foreign and domestic teams, as Lagos positions itself to host what is expected to be a thrilling showcase of young basketball talents.

Enthusiasm is high among participating academies, with many describing the tournament as a much-needed platform to spotlight the region’s emerging players.

