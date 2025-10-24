Record Breaker Osimhen Dedicates Goals, Awards To Teammates

Victor Osimhen has dedicated his record-breaking goals and Man of the Match award to his teammates, emphasising that his success is a result of the whole team’s hard work.

Speaking after Galatasaray’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday, the Nigerian striker praised his teammates and staff for their support and contribution to the victory.

The Super Eagles striker scored twice, including a brilliant and historic opener just two minutes and 53 seconds into the match. Osimhen expertly controlled a pass from Gabon international Mario Lemina before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

That goal was not only his first of the night but also the earliest ever scored by a Galatasaray player in Champions League history. Despite his individual achievements, Osimhen was quick to praise the collective effort. “I don’t score these goals alone, I don’t break these records alone,” he said.

“A huge thank you to the team and our fans. We will continue to build on this momentum.” He also dedicated his Man of the Match award to his teammates. “I won the award because of my teammates. We have been winning together, and I hope others also get the same recognition,” Osimhen said.