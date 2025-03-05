Reconstitute Judicial Service Commission, NBA Tells Makinde

Share

The Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to reconstitute the Oyo State Judicial Service Commission dissolved last year.

In a letter to Makinde, by Chairman Ibrahim Lawal, the NBA urged Makinde “to adhere strictly to the provision of paragraph 5 (a-f) of the Third Schedule Part II of the Constitution in reconstituting the membership of the commission to forestall any issues that may arise in the discharge of their duties”.

Lawal stressed that the commission is very important in the administration of justice in any state. He said: “Its duties are designed to aid the smooth running of the judicial system to underscore the importance of this commission in the third arm of government. Paragraph 6 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution enumerates the powers of the Judicial Service Commission as follows:

“The commission shall have the power to advise the National Judicial Council on a suitable person for nomination to the office of the Chief Judge of the State; the Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the State, if any; the President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State, if any; judges of the High Court of the state; Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the state, if any; and judges of the Customary Court of the state, if any.”

