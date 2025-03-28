Reconnecting Anambra To The National Political Grid

Share

I agree to a large extent with those who think that Anambra State is not making the expected progress because it is not connected to the central government.

Indeed, there is ample evidence to show that operating at the periphery of Nigerian politics has not only denied the state befitting political appointments, but also adequate federal presence and infrastructure.

In my opinion, anybody thinking otherwise is either being economical with the truth or wallowing in self-deceit. History is important because it enables us to see how events of the past account for our present circumstances.

When Nigeria gained Independence in 1960, the first indigenous Governor-General, Owelle Dr. Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, came from Onitsha, a town located in the area called Anambra State today. Azikiwe also became the first Senate President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966 and later, the first indigenous President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the time of the First Republic in 1963.

In that same era, the third Senate President, Nwafor Orizu, came from Nnewi, a town equally located within the area called Anambra State today. In the Second Republic, Anambra State produced a Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Edwin Ume Ezeoke.

In the truncated third Republic, it produced another Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Agunwa Anekwe. In the first part of this Fourth Republic, it again produced a Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo. All these things happened when Anambra played at the centre of power in Nigeria.

Even the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo could not have served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the time he did, if Anambra State operated outside the mainstream. Regrettably, the state lost ground politically in Nigeria since March 2006 when Mr. Peter Obi mounted the saddle as the Governor under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obi became governor consequent upon the judgment of the Justice Garba Nabaruma-led 2003 Anambra State Governorship Election Tribunal, nullifying the election of his predecessor, Dr. Chris Ngige of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the time of the judgment, PDP controlled the national government. The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division upheld the judgment of the lower tribunal, which enthroned APGA as the ruling party in Anambra State.

For the past 19 years, APGA, which was formed in June 2002, has not grown beyond Anambra State in spite of the goodwill it enjoys among Ndigbo because of the involvement of former Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, seen in his lifetime as the de facto leader of the Igbos worldwide. After suffering consecutive defeats in presidential elections, Ojukwu later became the Life Leader of APGA and he held this position until his death in November 2011.

After Ojukwu’s demise, APGA came close to returning to the mainstream when then-Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha wanted to move the party to the centre of power in Nigeria during the formative days of the APC in 2013. Okorocha met resistance from Peter Obi and his Agulu brother, Chief Victor Umeh who was the National Chairman of APGA at that time. Okorocha later joined the APC with only his loyalists in APGA.

Obi also left APGA for the PDP when he realised that the party cannot take him beyond Anambra State, before moving to Labour Party to contest the 2023 presidential election, won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC. Umeh, now a Senator, had since teamed up with his brother, Obi, in the Labour Party.

Regardless of the exit of its founding members, APGA has held onto power in Anambra State amid prolonged leadership crisis, which has kept the party in and out of different courts, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The party has managed to survive by aligning with the party controlling power at the national level in every election cycle. This has not in any way helped APGA because every ruling party sees it as a fair weather friend.

The retarded growth of APGA is seen as a cog in the wheel of progress of Anambra State. States like Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia have become more relevant than Anambra in national political affairs. Currently, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is from Abia, while Ebonyi and Enugu produced senior ministers in the APC-led Federal Government.

Despite the much hyped closeness of the Soludo government in Awka to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) presidency, Anambra got an inconsequential position of junior minister in the federal cabinet.

In terms of federal presence, Anambra State is lagging behind. Ebonyi State has two federal universities, a federal polytechnic, a federal college of agriculture and teaching hospital. Anambra State has only one federal university, one federal polytechnic and a teaching hospital.

Today, the Tinubu government is building a pilot methanol plant worth N40 billion in Akpugo, Enugu State. The plant is the first of its kind in West Africa. Once completed, it is expected to substantially address Nigeria and Africa’s industrial needs.

Don’t forget that Enugu also hosts the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a federal polytechnic, a federal school of social works, school of statistics and a teaching hospital, to mention but a few.

Hence, as a well-meaning indigene of Anambra State, I support the idea that the November 8 governorship election offers an opportunity to reconnect our state to the centre. In football, it is the dream of every team to play in the premier league.

So also in politics. Anambra State has lost a lot by playing in the lower division in Nigerian politics. Besides, we have been a lone ranger for too long. If we are the: “The Light of the Nation,” it makes sense that the light should shine at a central point, where it can illuminate the entire nation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

