Reconfiguring Correctional Service From Margin To Centre: Issues In Analysis

EMMANUEL ONANI writes on the aggressive transformations that have been brought to bear on the Nigerian Correctional Service in the last two years

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is a product of the 2019 Act, which shifts focus from punishment to rehabilitation and reformation. The new order provides for custodial and non-custodial services, as opposed to the previous arrangement that was obtained under the old Nigerian Prison Service.

No doubt, the urgent need to adopt international best practices in areas of inmates’ management/handling welfare, capacity building among other innovations, had necessitated the aforestated establishment (amendment) act. Being a signatory to multiple international conventions, instruments and protocols, Nigeria is under obligation to act accordingly.

Notwithstanding the primary objectives of the new establishment, there was hardly any noticeable change from the old order, as allegations of poor feeding of inmates, their conditions, delayed access to justice, dilapidated holding facilities, overcrowding and the like remained a “sore point” in the justice sector’s ecosystem.

Regular jailbreaks

These aberrations were accentuated with regular jailbreaks, which had weak facilities, as well as occasional institutional compromise as veritable enablers, arguably. With justice sector reform assuming a pride of place in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, there is now a paradigm shift, spearheaded by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

There is no gainsaying that the minister, who transitioned from law making to implementation, came prepared; with a determination that is driven hands-on.

An eclectic study of Tunji-Ojo’s implementation of the sub-sect of the larger Renewed Hope Agenda, shows a deliberate focus on infrastructural development, rehabilitation of (ex)offenders, and improved welfare of staff, amid upgrading of facilities, skills acquisition and vocational training.

Holistic reforms

Further to his hunger for holistic reforms in the Correctional Service equation, is his hunger for decongestion which, more than anything, exacerbated the inherent challenges in the critical aspect of the justice sector. The overcrowded nature of the about 250 correctional centres across the country, had added stress-induced pressure to the facilities.

Worried about this development, the Interior minister initiated a move to raise a whopping N500 million to pay fines for inmates, most of whom were awaiting trial.

The result of the novel undertaking was the release of no fewer than 4000 inmates, with consequential decongestion in several facilities. Experts, who had commented on the feat, said it was not only unprecedented, but also reflected the compassion and people-oriented vision of the President Tinubu-led administration.

Without a doubt, Tunji-Ojo has also championed infrastructure renewal, as echoed in the rebuilding of several outdated correctional centres, to bring them at par with what obtains from advanced nations of the world. In the face of this, comes the digitalisation of record keeping systems in the agency. This, in the main, was with a view to making inmate management more effective and efficient, to say the least.

Education

His intervention in inmates’ life-after restriction found expression in the area of education and skills development, with the inauguration of the National Open University of Nigeria Special Study Centre at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre. In the main, over 2,000 inmates are currently pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, with over 200 already graduated.

This investment in human capital is consistent with President Tinubu’s broader commitment to education, skills acquisition, and national development.

To give fillip to the new order, the innovative politician said: “The transformation of our correctional facilities is not just about infrastructure; it is about restoring dignity to inmates and ensuring that our officers work in a conducive environment.

“No administration in Nigeria’s history has demonstrated such dedication to the welfare of correctional officers and inmates like this government. Over 50,000 personnel have been promoted in less than two years. “Some of these facilities were built as far back as 1914. With urbanization catching up, it is imperative that we relocate them to ensure security and efficiency”.

Awaiting-trial inmates

It has also been confirmed that there is an ongoing engagement with the judiciary and state governments, principally to expedite trial processes, reduce the high number of awaiting-trial inmates (ATIs), with the ultimate goal of expanding non-custodial alternatives for nonviolent offenders.

In addition to this, is the fact that the government is focused on improving the infrastructure of correctional centres, through increased budget allocation for modernisation, digitisation, and enhanced security systems like CCTV.

As if that is not enough, the minister has taken his plan to establish the Nigerian Paramilitary Academy to an advanced level. When fully operationalized, the Academy will equip Correctional Service officers with modern principles and empathy.

The Nigerian Correctional Service is also conducting training programmes for its middle-line managers. At one of the high-level inter-agency meetings held in Abuja, the minister had declared that: “The future is now. We are committed to building a system that generations yet to come will be proud to call their own.

Correctional Services are not about condemnation but correction, and this is the path we must follow. “I’m passionate about giving inmates, especially children and young adults, a second chance, as I strongly believe that a minor action should not be a major setback for his future”.

During the official launch of the report on the National Assessment of the situation of Children and Young Adults Deprived of Liberty held recently in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the former parliamentarian assured thus: “The Correctional Service cannot continue to be a point of disgrace to the Nigerian Government. We will not allow the actions of a few to destroy the integrity of the generality of the institution”.

Congestion rate reduction

Available statistics indicate a five per cent reduction in the congestion rate across holding facilities, even as infrastructure renewal and renovation of the centres stand at 10 per cent. Also, the government has achieved a near 100 per cent increase in feeding allocation, with the nutritional values required to make the inmates retain their humanity.

Nonetheless, experts have urged the government to sustain ongoing reform efforts, especially in the area of intelligence sharing, interagency collaboration and synergy, as well as capacity building for personnel of the Service.

There is also the urgent and compelling need for the recovery of buffer zones, many of which have been encroached on, as a consequence of population growth and urbanisation. Meanwhile, concerns had been raised about poor sanitation in some facilities, thereby posing danger to the health and well-being of both staff, and inmates.

Also, congestion/overcrowding remains a fundamental issue in the Justice Sector ecosystem, as the inmate population has continued to oscillate between 80, 000 and 84, 000.

More worrying is the fact that awaiting-trial persons constitute the bulk of the figure in consideration. In acknowledging the fact that dozens of officials had been meted sanctions, including dismissal, for acts of misconduct, it is safe to point out that the Service is still battling with issues bordering on corruption and other forms of misdemeanours.