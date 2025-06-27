Reconciliation Between Fubara, Wike, Good Effort-Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani, on Friday, stated that the reconciliation efforts between the suspended Rivers State Governor Similayi Fubara, and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, a good news.

The statement comes after President Bola Tinubu reunited the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Fubara, and members of the State House of Assembly.

However, in a post on his X handle, Sani claimed that those who fought for Fubara won’t happy and wanted him to continue fighting.

Sani suggested that the battle may not be over. He, however, said that peace should be allowed to return to the state.

He said: “The reconciliation efforts in Rivers is good news. Peace needs to return to the state and Fubara needs to return to his seat as soon as possible.

“I know that those who fought for Fubara are not happy and wants him to continue fighting. Fubara is Sim and not Comrade Sowore. The battle may not be over but let peace return to Rivers for now.”