Recognizing Institutional Impact Of Inspiring Inclusion: A Deep Dive Into Wema Bank’s She Empowers Her Award By Sara

In the advocacy for the gender equality, celebrating women who empower other women is just as important as empowering women. One could even argue that celebrating women empowering women, is empowering women. Society has put women in a box and conditioned them to only aim for a limited range of achievements within that box. For some, the idea of success for women means compromising on other aspects of life that they may desire, like a social life or family.

Essentially, the general belief has been that a woman cannot succeed in both her personal and professional life, so when you see a successful woman, you assume that her home is unhappy. By spotlighting and celebrating the achievements of women who have made a name for themselves, branched out of that box and carried other women along, we show women that the box is an illusion and that women can go just as high as men can, live just as freely as men do and achieve anything they set their minds to. In a nutshell, celebrating women who empower women and spotlighting their achievements, in turn empowers other women to think bigger and to know that their dreams are achievable, ultimately producing more empowered women to bridge the gap in gender equality.

This is why organisations like Wema Bank are important. Wema Bank has earned an admirable repute for supporting women, creating viable opportunities for them and helping them achieve their goals through their women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, but beyond that, their recently launched SHE EMPOWERS HER Award by SARA, has broken new grounds in the women empowerment landscape.

Wema Bank launched this new award at its 2024 International Women’s Day [IWD] Event which, as you can guess, held on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024. In line with the IWD 2024 Theme, “Inspiring Inclusion”, this award was introduced to celebrate the exceptional achievements of women across different fields who have not only reset the standards in their respective fields but have also been instrumental in empowering other women and inspiring more inclusion for women.

The set criteria for the SHE EMPOWERS HER Award by SARA were: 1.The woman in leadership roles in the society (no preference to sector or industry). 2.The woman with professional/career achievements. 3.The woman who has used initiatives/program to empower people in the society. 4.The woman with socio/ economic contributions in the society. 5.The woman with positive track records with a minimum of 5 years driving inclusion. The unique thing is, Wema Bank didn’t just give this award to the most popular woman that fit the criteria for them. They had a select group of professionals populate 85 female nominees, from which an internal jury selected the Top 20. These Top 20 nominees were reviewed by an Independent Auditor who verified the entire selection process and charged the internal jury with selecting the Top 9 finalists who were Adebola Agunbiade, Adesumbo Adeoye, Bunmi George, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Funke Felix-Adejumo, Mary Kristilere, Nnenna Mosugu, Safiya Ibn Garba and Dream Catchers Academy founder, Seyi Oluyole. Each of these nominated women has made a name for themselves in their respective fields, not just as role models with exceptional career achievements but also as women who actively empower other women and young girls to thrive financially, intellectually, socially and in every other way that matters.

One commendable thing to point out is the diversity in the range of nominees. From fitness to banking, business, religion, leadership, education and even entertainment, every girl can see her future self in at least one nominee, and this is what makes the difference. While there are many platforms that celebrate achievements in the formal sector and some others for the informal sector, there aren’t many that cater to both the formal and informal sector, and this is another important quality that makes the SHE EMPOWERS HER Award special. The real value of the term “Inspiring Inclusion” is in the details and it is evident that Wema Bank paid attention to that.

Inasmuch as each of these Top 9 nominees was recognised by the bank, the target was Top 5 so again, the task of shortlisting this amiable range of powerful women arose again—this time with a different approach. In its usual customer-centric and transparent fashion, Wema Bank then threw the selection of the Top 5 open to the public, allowing their votes to determine which of these iconic women should be among the Top 5 winners of this Award. Through public votings, the Top 5 winners were revealed at the Wema Bank International Women’s Day 2024 Event, and they are: Adebola Agunbiade, Adesumbo Adeoye, Debola DejiKurunmi, Funke Felix-Adejumo and Mary Kristilere.

Considering the cheers, ovations and congratulations both on social media and during the unveiling ceremony at the Wema IWD Event put on view a glimpse into the impact these top women have made in the lives of other women looking up to them. It is clear that these Top Winners are deserving of the honour conferred on them and to buttress that, let’s delve more deeply into the relevant details of these Top 5 Winners of the SHE EMPOWERS HER Award by SARA: 1.Adesunmbo Adeoye: Passionate for multifaceted impact, Adesumbo is the Convener of the Inspiring Change Conference, an annual life-changing event, born out of the urge to impact the lives of women, inspire boldness for change and transform the lives of women striving to lead in their diverse professions.

This conference has evolved over the past 10 years to become one of the most inspiring women’s conferences in the country, imparting knowledge and expertise to produce educated and enriched women equipped as future leaders and assets for nation-building. 2.Debola Agunbiade: She is an accomplished economist and chartered accountant with over 22 years of experience in various aspects of accounting, and leads CandourCrest Group, a prominent finance and leasing company in Nigeria. Recognisedas a leader in finance, she served as the former CEO of CFS Financial Services and became the first female President of the Finance Houses Association of Nigeria. Leveraging her background, she has positively impacted numerous businesses and individuals by providing financial support and sharing knowledge, skills, and experiences acquired over the years, standing as a role model for many women. 3.Debola Deji-Kurunmi: Fondly known as DDK, Debola is a renowned author, coach and leader of IMMERSE Coaching Company and Ideation Hub Africa who has impacted thousands of women through coaching and public policy advisory. Recognised globally for her leadership, she’s honored as Nigeria’s leading coach and among Africa’s most inspiring voices. She has authored 24 books and spoken internationally to diverse audiences on leadership and purpose. 4.Funke Felix Adejumo: Funke Felix-Adejumo, President of the Funke Felix-Adejumo Foundation, is a passionate advocate for womanhood and philanthropy. Through her work, she’s impacted millions globally, establishing initiatives like Grace Orphanage and a Children’s Hospital. With over 50 authored books, she continues to inspire and empower women worldwide, sharing her story of divine assistance and family bliss. 5.Pastor Mrs. Mary Kristilere: A woman passionate about God, family, and humanity, she empowers women through the Blessed Above Women Conference (BAWCO) and simultaneously provides assistance for victims of sexual abuse while combatting sexual abuse, through the UASA (United Against Sexual Abuse) Foundation. Additionally, she leads the FITAH Foundation, aiding women in adopting healthier lifestyles.

These powerful women are living proof that the box is an illusion, that the capabilities and capacities of women are limitless and that women can achieve success across diverse areas of their lives, just as well as, or even better than men. These women have reset the standards for success, building successful empires and enviable careers that show younger women that greatness is achievable and every woman can accomplish much more. Their unique profiles and stories are testaments to the duality of women; the ability to succeed both in their personal lives as women and in their professional lives as experts in their field. By celebrating the accomplishments, achievements and impact of these great women, Wema Bank has taken a huge leap forward in its empowerment of women and in inspiring inclusion for all women.

It is worthy to note that Wema Bank is the first bank in Nigeria to launch its owned award platform to celebrate others. The norm is for banks and personalities within the banking system to receive awards from Awarding Bodies. What Wema Bank has done is to step outside the norm and beyond receiving recognition, begin to give it, and it says a lot about the values of this pioneering bank, that they have begun this with the recognition of women. It goes without saying that Wema Bank is dominating the financial services landscape in terms of strategic women empowerment initiatives, diversifying its empowerment portfolio beyond solutions, products and propositions to include recognition. The prediction is that the powerful works that Wema Bank is executing in its commitment to empowering women and inspiring inclusion, will serve as a wake-up call to other financial service providers and institutions, prompting them to intensify their efforts and make the necessary actions to empower women, inspire inclusion and bridge the gap in gender equality.

This is why brands like Wema Bank are so important. It is easy for brands to get comfortable. They get to the top and rest because they’ve peaked. This is not a bad thing; they’re not exactly mandated to. In areas of impact, however, it goes beyond the government, individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). Institutions, though not obligated, play a big role in national development and the achievement of global goals like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As their primary objective is usually focused on the direct functions of their organisations, many organisations may not be moved to carry out extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities or empowerment initiatives.

What brands like Wema Bank are doing is, they’re not only making the moves to empower women and execute other aspects of their societal impact, but they’re also creating a healthy competition on the institutional level, that will garner more impact, empower more people and not only build the nation but also promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This is why it is important to shine a light on the impactful growth of Wema Bank and its unique efforts to empower women. By so doing, we contribute to the promotion of gender equality, the permeation of inclusivity and the development of our nation.