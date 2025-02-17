Recognition For Powell Homes

Share

A philanthropist and real estate mogul, Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, has been recognized for his indelible steps in the sector.

Emmanuel, who is the managing director of Powell Homes and Shelters, was commended for becoming a model for success by transforming the real estate sector in the South East since 2020.

The commendation was made by the chief executive officer of Carnation and Flowers Inc., Prince Nick Ekwaogbu, who remarked: “One cannot talk about modern housing development in the region without mentioning his name.

From Enugu to Anambra, Abia to Imo, his footprint is everywhere, turning undeveloped lands into thriving estates with world-class infrastructure.

“In a sector where many developers cut corners, he has built a reputation for quality, integrity, and innovation. What surprises is his ability to deliver luxury at an affordable cost, making homeownership a reality for the middle class without compromising on standards.

“It does not end there. Unlike many in the industry who focus only on profits, Chibuikem is equally invested in human capital development. Through Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., he has created numerous job opportunities, empowering young architects, engineers, and artisans to refine their craft.

“His projects do not just provide shelter, they stimulate economic growth, attract investors, and redefine urban planning in the South East. Even in times of economic hardship, he finds ways to keep construction ongoing, ensuring that those who depend on the industry for survival do not go hungry. Many who have encountered him testify to his mentorship and willingness to guide young professionals on the path to excellence.

“A significant aspect of his success is his ability to identify prime locations and transform them into modern housing communities that meet global standards. Across Enugu, his estates stand as evidence of meticulous planning and superior craftsmanship.”

Ekwaogbu enumerated the estates that have redefined urban living. According to him, “Many of these projects were met with overwhelming demand, leading to rapid sales and a growing reputation for excellence in residential development.

“What sets him apart is not just his ability to build, but his understanding of what makes a community thrive. His estates are not just clusters of houses but carefully planned environments with proper road networks, drainage systems, green spaces, and security infrastructure.

“This attention to detail has earned Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. the trust of buyers looking for reliability and long-term value. His collaboration with government agencies and private sector partners has also helped in fast-tracking projects that cater to a wide range of income levels, proving that a good home should not be a privilege for the wealthy alone.

“Another remarkable quality of Chibuikem’s approach is his ability to execute large-scale developments while maintaining a personal connection with his clients. Many homeowners speak highly of the transparency in his company’s dealings, from land acquisition to project completion.

“Unlike some developers who abandon projects halfway or engage in legal battles over property ownership, he ensures that every estate is properly documented and legally secured. This has given buyers confidence in investing in his projects, knowing they are dealing with a company that values integrity.

“His success has also inspired other real estate developers, raising the standard of competition in the sector. Many now see the need to adopt his model of balancing affordability with top-tier infrastructure.

“By setting the pace, Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. is gradually shifting the narrative of real estate in the Southeast from one plagued by substandard projects and unfulfilled promises to one driven by excellence and sustainable growth.

“Beyond the business of real estate, Chibuikem’s impact extends to philanthropy. He has supported various community initiatives, offering scholarships to students from less privileged backgrounds and funding infrastructure projects in rural areas. His commitment to social responsibility shows that success is not only measured by financial achievements but also by the ability to make a difference in people’s lives.

“His vision is clear—to build not just houses but a future where homeownership is accessible, communities are well-structured, and young professionals are allowed to grow.”

Share

Please follow and like us: