Recognising Global Workforce As LASG Charts Bold Step In Technical Education

As the demand for practical skills and industry-relevant training continues to outpace traditional academic qualifications, Lagos State is placing technical and vocational education at the heart of its human capital development strategy.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Technical and Vocational Education Matters, Giwa Muritala Omotola-Moore, said the state was undertaking a multi-pronged effort to redefine, expand, and elevate technical education, not only to reduce unemployment but to prepare youth for global opportunities.

“We are looking at a future where Lagos becomes a leading exporter of technical know-how. Our young people should not just be job seekers; they should be global technicians, innovators, and creators,” he said during an interview.

One of the major milestones recently approved by Sanwo-Olu is the expansion of technical colleges across the state from five to ten within five years.

The goal, according to OmotolaMoore, is to ensure every division of Lagos from Ikeja to Epe has access to well-equipped technical institutions. “It’s not just about adding more schools; it’s about changing the perception of what technical education means.

There’s a long-standing but incorrect belief that these colleges are for dropouts or second-choice students. That’s wrong. In fact, technical education is the future and Lagos is embracing it now.”

To support this transition, the state has made enrollment into its technical colleges completely tuition-free, with admission forms priced at just N1,000.

The government is also heavily investing in training equipment, modern machinery, and digital tools to bring classrooms up to industry standard. Perhaps most striking is Lagos’ ambition to make technical education not just a local solution, but a global export.

Omotola-Moore revealed that the state is working closely with international development agencies, including Germany’s GIZ, which has committed to selecting Nigerian technical students for specialized workforce training in Europe.

“GIZ is taking 200 Nigerian students to Germany for placement in the hospitality industry. “Lagos is expected to provide 30 percent of that number because of our population and the quality of our training programmes,” he noted.

This aligns with the state’s broader vision of human capital export, already being modeled in the health sector through the establishment of the Lagos State University of Medical Sciences.