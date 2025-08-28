Recognising Early Signs Of Lung Cancer Could Save Lives

When 49-year-old Oluchi first noticed a persistent cough, she thought it was just another stubborn cold. Weeks turned into months, and she began coughing up streaks of blood. By the time she sought medical help, doctors delivered a devastating diagnosis—latestage lung cancer. Oluchi’s story is sadly not uncommon.

Across Nigeria and the world, thousands of men and women lose their lives to lung cancer each year—not because the disease cannot be treated, but because it is often detected too late. Health experts said that recognising the early signs and prioritising lung health could turn the tide.

However, a respiratory physician explained that lung cancer in its early stages can be deceptive. “Most patients mistake the symptoms for a common chest infection or ordinary cough. Unfortunately, by the time they seek medical care, the disease may have spread,” he said.

In Nigeria, the prevalence of lung cancer is represented by the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan) estimates, which show 1,789 new cases and 1,643 deaths in 2020, ranking it as the 14th most common cancer. Nigeria has one of the lowest age-standardized incidence and mortality rates for lung cancer globally, but this may be due to significant underdiagnosis, as there is no national lung cancer registry, and data is often incomplete.

Some of the warning signs people should watch out for include a persistent cough that doesn’t go away; coughing up blood or rustcoloured sputum; shortness of breath or wheezing; and chest pain that worsens with deep breathing or coughing.

Others are unexplained weight loss and fatigue; and frequent chest infections like pneumonia or bronchitis. “Any cough that lasts beyond three weeks needs medical attention,” Dr. Tunde Alade, a respiratory physician emphasised. “Even if it isn’t cancer, it could be another lung condition that requires treatment.”

Healthy living

The lungs are often taken for granted until they fail. They work tirelessly every second, delivering oxygen to the blood and removing carbon dioxide. Without healthy lungs, every aspect of life—from walking to climbing stairs, from playing with children to sleeping soundly—is affected.

According to Dr. Fatima Bello, a public health consultant, lung health is inseparable from overall well-being. “The lungs are at the centre of healthy living. If they are compromised, the body struggles to get oxygen.

This affects the brain, the heart, the muscles—literally every organ. A diseased lung is a diseased life.” For many Nigerians, however, exposure to tobacco smoke, environmental pollution, workplace chemicals, and untreated respiratory infections increases the risk of lung damage.

Diseased lungs

Living with poor lung health can be devastating. Patients with chronic lung diseases often suffer breathlessness, leading to dependency on oxygen machines and repeated hospital visits.

Families bear the emotional and financial burden, sometimes selling assets to cover medical bills. “I watched my uncle slowly lose the ability to breathe on his own,” said Chinedu, a caregiver.

Lung cancer often hides until advanced stages

“It was painful not just for him but for everyone around him. We realised too late that the little cough he had ignored for years was the start of something serious.”

Beyond the individual, the economic cost of lung diseases is heavy. Loss of productivity, high treatment expenses, and premature deaths weaken families and the nation’s workforce. Experts stress that lung cancer and other respiratory illnesses can be prevented or managed through proactive lifestyle choices and early medical care.

Key steps include quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke. Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer worldwide. Minimise exposure to pollutants. Use masks in polluted areas and advocate for cleaner air policies. Stay physically active. Regular exercise improves lung capacity and strengthens the respiratory muscles.

Eat a balanced diet. Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants protect lung tissues. Seek early medical help. Do not ignore persistent coughs, chest pain, or unexplained fatigue. Get vaccinated. Influenza and pneumonia vaccines help protect serious.”

Get vaccinated. Influenza and pneumonia vaccines help protect the lungs, especially in older adults. “People need to see lung health as a daily priority, just like brushing teeth or eating breakfast,” said Dr. Bello. “Simple lifestyle changes go a long way in keeping the lungs strong.”

Call to awareness

Public health advocates are calling for more awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians about lung cancer. Unlike cancers with visible symptoms, lung cancer often hides until advanced stages. Early detection through screening, especially for smokers and high-risk groups, could dramatically improve survival rates.

Ngozi Okafor, a survivor diagnosed early, is living proof of the power of awareness. “If not for a routine check that discovered a nodule in my lung, I would not be here today. I had surgery, and now I am cancer-free. My story shows that early detection saves lives,” she said, her eyes brimming with gratitude.

Breathing

Healthy lungs mean more than avoiding disease—they allow individuals to live fully. From enjoying a morning jog to playing with grandchildren, lung health fuels the small joys of daily life.

“Every deep breath we take is a reminder that life flows through our lungs,” Dr. Alade reflected. “Protecting them should be one of our most urgent health goals.”

For Oluchi, whose journey began with an ignored cough, the message is clear: “If I could turn back time, I would have seen a doctor sooner. I want others to learn from my mistake—listen to your body.

Don’t wait until it is too late.” As Nigeria battles growing health challenges, prioritising lung health offers a pathway to stronger families, a more productive workforce, and a nation that breathes easier—one healthy lung at a time.