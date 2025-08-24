Reclaiming human dignity, rights in AI governance, digital lawmaking (5)

Introduction

The concluding part of this treatise examines the Social Credit System in China; AI in Recruitment – Amazon’s Hiring Algorithm; equity/non-discrimination; freedom of expression/assembly; right to due process. It also explores the legal responses to AI in Europe, the US, China, etc. It concludes with the situation in Nigeria, by wondering whether ours is a case of exclusion by design and when identity becomes a barrier. Enjoy.

Social credit system in China

China’s Social Credit System aims to use data analytics and AI to monitor and rate citizens’ trustworthiness based on behavior ranging from financial credit to social habits.

Human Rights Concerns

Mass surveillance: The system integrates facial recognition, geo-location, and online activity to continuously track citizens, violating privacy and freedom of expression.

Discriminatory punishments: People with low scores may face travel bans, employment restrictions, or educational disadvantages—without meaningful due process.

Erosion of autonomy: The system incentivizes behavioral conformity, pressuring individuals to act in ways sanctioned by the state.

While presented as a mechanism for public trust and efficiency, the Social Credit System exemplifies how AI can be used as an instrument of authoritarian control, rather than democratic empowerment.

AI in Recruitment – Amazon’s hiring algorithm

In 2014, Amazon developed an internal AI tool to automate the hiring of software engineers. The system was trained on résumés submitted over a 10-year period, most of which came from male candidates.

Human rights concerns:

Gender discrimination: The AI system learned to penalize résumés that included the word “women’s,” such as “women’s chess club captain.” It also downgraded graduates from all-women’s colleges.

Opacity and lack of redress: Applicants were unaware that they were being evaluated by a biased algorithm and had no recourse to challenge the outcome.

Amazon scrapped the tool in 2018 after failing to correct the bias. The case underscores the importance of data representativeness, algorithmic fairness, and human oversight in high-stakes decision-making.

Facial recognition in the United Kingdom

British police forces began deploying Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology in public spaces for crime prevention and suspect identification.

Human rights concerns

Privacy violation: Citizens are often unaware of being scanned, raising questions under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)—the right to privacy.

Inaccuracy and Bias: Studies found LFR systems had high false positive rates, especially for women and people of color.

Chilling Effect: The constant surveillance may deter lawful protests and infringe on the freedom of assembly.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal in Bridges v. South Wales Police ruled that the deployment of LFR was unlawful due to lack of adequate safeguards and oversight. This decision set a precedent for the necessity of human rights impact assessments in public use of AI.

AI for Social Good – India’s Aarogya Setu App

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government launched Aarogya Setu, a contact tracing app that used AI and Bluetooth data to monitor and limit virus spread.

Human rights concerns and benefits

Potential for surveillance: Critics warned the app could become a tool for state surveillance if repurposed beyond the pandemic.

Data Protection Issues: Concerns were raised about insufficient legal safeguards, data retention policies, and lack of transparency in how data was shared.

Public Health Benefits: Proponents argued that the app saved lives by enabling early intervention and aiding resource allocation.

The case illustrates the delicate balance between public health and privacy. It highlights the need for clear exit strategies, data minimization, and sunset clauses in emergency AI deployments.

Now this

Exclusion by Design: When identity becomes a barrier

The central irony of Nigeria’s digital identity architecture is that it often excludes those it was intended to include. Many Nigerians particularly those in remote or underserved regions lack access to the infrastructure necessary for NIN registration. Others face language barriers, physical inaccessibility, or the sheer economic burden of traveling to registration centres. These exclusionary practices turn identity from a right into a privilege, doled out only to those who can navigate a complex and centralised system.

This problem is exacerbated by the uncritical integration of digital identity into essential services. When NIN becomes the gateway to healthcare, banking, education, and welfare, it also becomes a weapon of exclusion. Individuals without it are effectively rendered invisible to the state, unable to assert their rights or access services. In many ways, this constitutes a form of structural violence perpetuated not by malice, but by institutional neglect.

The NDPA 2023 attempts to confront this problem by empowering the NDPC to issue binding guidelines and orders to both public and private data controllers. The Commission is authorised to mandate equitable access and fairness in digital platforms, including those tied to identity systems. However, the law is yet to address the design of accessibility, including provisions for persons with disabilities, rural dwellers, and indigenous communities. Until digital inclusion is made a legislative priority, not just a technical aspiration, the architecture of exclusion will persist.

There is also a political dimension. When digital identity systems are rolled out without community consultation or independent oversight, they risk undermining trust in public institutions. Citizens must not only be data subjects; they must be data stakeholders. Their input must shape how identity systems are designed, deployed, and governed.

And this

Strategic Recommendations, policy directions for ethical AI and data governance

Operationalise Ethics by Design across all AI and digital identity systems: To ensure that digital technologies align with constitutional values and human rights obligations, Nigeria must embed Ethics by Design into every phase of its digital ecosystem starting from policy formulation to algorithmic architecture. This means requiring all AI-driven systems to include impact assessments, fairness audits, and mechanisms for user consent and oversight at the design stage. Legal and technical guidelines should mandate the inclusion of dignity, fairness, and accountability as foundational system parameters.

Mandate Algorithmic Explainability and Independent Auditing: While the NDPA 2023 addresses automated decision-making under Section 35, it lacks binding provisions on algorithmic transparency. The law must be strengthened to include mandatory explainability for AI models that affect access to credit, healthcare, education, or policing. These systems should undergo regular, independent audits by certified public interest technologists to detect bias, unfair treatment, or unintended consequences especially in sectors with known histories of exclusion or inequality.

Localise and secure data within national borders: Data sovereignty cannot be asserted if critical national datasets are stored abroad. Nigeria should introduce a tiered data localisation framework that requires sensitive data especially from government MDAs, financial institutions, and national ID systems to be hosted on certified local data centres. This move must be supported by investments in local infrastructure and cybersecurity to ensure performance and protection standards are met domestically.

Extend NDPA protections to vulnerable and marginalised communities: Data governance must be inclusive by design. Special protections should be enacted to ensure that people living in rural areas, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those with limited documentation are not excluded from identity systems or digital services. This includes providing alternative modes of identity verification, such as community-based registration agents, and developing legal exemptions or relaxed requirements for hard-to-reach populations.

Establish a public interest technology task force: To bridge the gap between legal frameworks and real-world digital deployments, Nigeria should create an independent Public Interest Technology Task Force composed of ethicists, civil society groups, digital rights activists, technologists, and legal scholars. This body would provide advisory opinions, technical guidelines, and human rights evaluations of emerging AI and identity systems before they are implemented.

Prioritise national capacity building in data ethics and digital rights: There is an urgent need to build institutional expertise in AI ethics, data protection, and digital rights across all levels of government. The NDPC, judiciary, MDAs, and law enforcement agencies must receive regular, mandatory training on interpreting and enforcing data protection laws. This will also help ensure that policy enforcement is not undermined by a lack of technical understanding or procedural gaps.

Make digital consent comprehensible, accessible, and verifiable: Consent must move beyond checkbox formalism. Nigeria should mandate that digital platforms, especially those involving identity systems or financial data, present terms and consent forms in plain language, local languages, and accessible formats (audio, visual, or simplified text). There should be legal mechanisms for revoking consent and verifying if meaningful consent was ever granted, especially for vulnerable populations.

Decentralise and democratise identity systems: The NIN system should not function as a single point of failure for access to basic rights and services. Nigeria must decentralise digital identity management by enabling a federated model where trusted community institutions, local governments, and service providers can verify identity without relying solely on the NIMC. This will help reduce exclusion while enabling more responsive and locally grounded identity verification.

Enforce Mandatory Data Protection Impact Assessments (Dpias) For Public Systems: To prevent constitutional violations like the NIMC Mobile ID data breach, Nigeria should strictly enforce Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) requirements especially for high-risk public projects. Any digital tool handling sensitive personal or biometric data should be subjected to a comprehensive risk assessment, with findings made available to the public and subject to independent review. Non-compliance should result in financial penalties and operational suspensions.

Create civic engagement pathways in digital governance: Finally, ethical digital governance must be participatory. Nigeria should establish formal channels for public engagement in the development and oversight of national digital systems. This includes open consultations, community-based data literacy campaigns, citizen assemblies on AI ethics, and participatory monitoring of identity-related grievances. Citizens must be treated not only as data subjects but as democratic stakeholders in shaping the systems that govern their lives.

Conclusion: Charting an ethical and inclusive digital future for Nigeria

As Nigeria stands at the crossroads of digital transformation, the imperative to embed ethics, human dignity, and inclusive governance into every layer of its technological ecosystem has never been more urgent. This work has illuminated the profound ethical, legal, and societal implications of deploying artificial intelligence, digital identity systems, and data-driven governance in a complex socio-political environment. From the conceptual underpinnings of human rights to the operational challenges of data sovereignty and AI oversight, the picture that emerges is one of a nation both full of promise and fraught with systemic risk. The passage of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 marks a crucial milestone, but it is only a foundational step. Laws, no matter how well-written, are only as effective as the institutions that enforce them, the infrastructure that supports them, and the citizenry that holds them accountable.

At the centre of this conversation is the recognition that technology is not neutral. Algorithms, databases, and biometric systems are not mere technical tools, they are deeply political instruments that reflect, reinforce, or resist existing power dynamics. In Nigeria, where inequalities based on geography, gender, disability, and socioeconomic status already shape access to services, uncritical digitisation risks amplifying these disparities. We have seen real-world illustrations: the disenfranchisement caused by the hasty implementation of the National Identity Number (NIN) system; the exclusion of rural and disabled citizens from registration processes; the misuse of surveillance and AI systems without proper legal safeguards. Each instance is not just a policy failure, it is a breach of the constitutional promise of dignity, autonomy, and justice.

However, this work does not merely diagnose a crisis; it offers a vision for transformation. The adoption of an Ethics by Design framework presents Nigeria with a rare opportunity to lead not only in innovation, but in ethical innovation. By centring human dignity, participatory design, and intersectional fairness, Nigeria can develop AI systems and data policies that do not simply function, but uplift. This means operationalising consent as something more than legal formality; mandating explainability and accountability in all algorithmic decision-making; ensuring the right to opt out is real and accessible; and making digital systems interoperable with the lived realities of every Nigerian, not just the digitally literate or economically privileged.

Furthermore, digital governance in Nigeria must be treated as a democratic endeavour. Citizens must have avenues to influence how data is collected, how AI is used, and how rights are protected. Building public trust in digital systems is impossible without transparency, inclusiveness, and redress mechanisms. Institutions like the Nigeria Data Protection Commission must be empowered not only with legal mandates but with the political independence and technical capacity to oversee complex digital ecosystems. Likewise, the role of civil society, academia, and the private sector cannot be relegated to the sidelines they must be co-creators of Nigeria’s digital future.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s digital transformation must be judged not merely by the sophistication of its technologies, but by the justice of their impacts. A truly sovereign digital state is not defined by control over infrastructure alone, but by its commitment to protecting the rights, dignity, and agency of its people. The challenge is immense but so too is the opportunity. If Nigeria seizes this moment with foresight, courage, and moral clarity, it can build a digital society where innovation serves inclusion, and where technology becomes a force for equity, not exclusion. The path forward is clear: ethical by design, inclusive by intention, and human-centred by law. (Concluded).

Thought for the week

In law a man is guilty when he violates the rights of others. In ethics he is guilty if he only thinks of doing so – Immanuel Kant.

LAST LINE

