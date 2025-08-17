Reclaiming Human Dignity, Rights In AI Governance, Digital Lawmaking (4)

Introduction

In our last outing on this series, we continued with Enforcement Realities and Sovereignty Implications and later x-rayed extensively the concept of ‘Human Dignity: The Moral Foundation of Identity and Data Rights’ with its attendant logistical challenges which exposes a deeper moral failure. Digital identity systems that disregard users’ lived realities, illiteracy, geographical remoteness, limited documentation fail not only operationally but ethically. Today we shall take a look at key human rights challenges posed by AI; focusing on the Rights to Privacy and Data Protection; The Right to Equality and Non-Discrimination; Freedom Of Expression and Assembly, we shall further x-ray the Legal Responses To AI: National and International Approaches; Challenges in Global AI Regulation, etc. Read on.

Key human rights challenges posed by AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) intersects with human rights in complex ways, often creating tensions between innovation and the protection of fundamental freedoms. While AI systems can promote accessibility, improve healthcare, and enhance efficiency in governance, they can also entrench existing inequalities, violate privacy, suppress dissent, and deprive individuals of due process. This section outlines four critical human rights areas most impacted by AI: privacy, non-discrimination, freedom of expression, and the right to an effective remedy.

Right to privacy and data protection

Privacy, enshrined in Article 12 of the UDHR and Article 17 of the ICCPR, is among the most directly challenged rights in the age of AI. AI systems rely heavily on the collection, analysis, and inference of massive amounts of personal data. Through processes such as data mining, profiling, and predictive analytics, individuals’ behaviors, preferences, and even emotions can be monitored, predicted, and manipulated.

A key area of concern is the deployment of facial recognition technologies (FRT), particularly in public surveillance. In countries like China, facial recognition is widely used for social control purposes; in liberal democracies, it is increasingly adopted by law enforcement, often without sufficient oversight. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that surveillance practices without safeguards against abuse constitute a violation of Article 8 of the ECHR.

Furthermore, AI’s ability to generate “derived data”—inferences about individuals’ health, beliefs, or sexual orientation—raises concerns that go beyond conventional notions of privacy. These inferences, often made without consent or transparency, can result in stigmatization and discrimination.

Right to equality and non-discrimination

AI systems are often marketed as neutral and objective. However, they are trained on datasets that reflect historical and societal biases, and thus risk perpetuating and amplifying discrimination. This threatens the right to equality and non-discrimination, protected by Articles 2 and 7 of the UDHR and Article 26 of the ICCPR.

Notable examples:

*Predictive policing algorithms that disproportionately target racial minorities due to biased historical crime data. *Hiring algorithms that penalize female candidates due to training on male-dominated job applications. *Credit scoring systems that use zip codes as proxies for race or socioeconomic status.

In these contexts, discrimination becomes automated and opaque, making it more difficult for affected individuals to detect, challenge, or prove bias. Such algorithmic injustice risks creating “automated inequality,” where historically marginalized groups bear the brunt of flawed AI deployment.

Freedom of expression and assembly

AI is increasingly used to moderate online content, either through automated filters or human-machine hybrid systems. While these systems aim to reduce hate speech and misinformation, they also risk over-censorship, threatening the right to freedom of expression and assembly (Article 19 and 20 of the UDHR).

AI-driven moderation can suppress legitimate dissent, satire, or political speech—especially when content is flagged based on opaque and proprietary standards. For example, during protest movements, authorities have used AI surveillance and social media monitoring to track, intimidate, and detain activists.

Moreover, recommendation algorithms on platforms like YouTube or Facebook have been shown to amplify polarising and extremist content to maximize engagement—contributing to disinformation and social fragmentation. These developments challenge not only freedom of expression, but the very integrity of democratic discourse.

Right to due process and effective remedy

A foundational principle of the rule of law is that individuals must have the right to challenge decisions that affect their rights. This is codified in Article 8 of the UDHR and Article 2(3) of the ICCPR. However, the deployment of AI in decision-making—whether in criminal sentencing, immigration, or welfare benefits—often undermines this principle. Automated decision-making systems can be inscrutable (“black boxes”), making it difficult for affected individuals to understand the basis of decisions, challenge errors, or seek redress. When algorithms are protected as trade secrets, transparency is further compromised.

Notably, the Dutch childcare benefits scandal (2020), in which thousands of families were falsely accused of fraud based on an automated risk model, illustrates the catastrophic consequences of AI systems operating without legal accountability and human oversight. To preserve the right to a fair hearing and effective remedy, it is essential that:

*AI systems be subject to algorithmic transparency, *Affected individuals have access to explanations, *Independent bodies be empowered to audit and oversee algorithmic decisions.

Legal Responses To AI: National and international approaches

As AI technologies become embedded in critical sectors—from healthcare and finance to security and education—states and international institutions are grappling with how best to regulate AI in ways that uphold democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law. Unlike earlier waves of digital innovation, AI’s predictive, autonomous, and opaque nature introduces novel legal challenges that often exceed the reach of traditional regulatory frameworks. This section examines emerging national regulatory models, regional efforts, and global instruments, identifying key trends, tensions, and gaps in current legal responses.

National AI regulatory frameworks

European Union (EU)

The EU is at the forefront of AI regulation through its proposed Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA), introduced in 2021. The AIA adopts a risk-based approach, classifying AI systems into unacceptable, high-risk, limited-risk, and minimal-risk categories.

*Unacceptable-risk AI, such as social scoring systems, is prohibited. *High-risk AI (e.g., used in critical infrastructure, education, employment, law enforcement) is subject to strict requirements, including risk assessment, transparency, and human oversight. *Transparency obligations apply to AI systems interacting with humans, like chatbots or deepfakes.

The AIA complements the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which already imposes rules on data processing and automated decision-making (Articles 22, 13–15). Together, these instruments aim to create an ethically aligned and rights-based AI ecosystem in the EU.

United States

The U.S. has taken a more market-driven and decentralized approach to AI governance. Federal efforts include:

* The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights (2022), which outlines principles such as safe and effective systems, algorithmic discrimination protections, and data privacy,

* Sector-specific guidance from agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, there is no comprehensive federal AI law, and governance largely depends on self-regulation by private actors. Some states (e.g., California) have passed robust data protection laws, but AI-specific legal standards remain fragmented.

China

China integrates AI regulation within a broader framework of state surveillance and political control. Key regulations include the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and Algorithmic Recommendation Management Rules (2022), which require transparency in recommendation engines and allow users to opt out. However, these laws operate in a context where state access to data is pervasive, and AI is used to support systems like the Social Credit System and predictive policing. China’s model illustrates how AI regulation can embed authoritarian governance rather than restrain it.

Now this

International and regional instruments

UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of AI (2021)

UNESCO’s landmark non-binding recommendation sets out global ethical norms for AI, including principles of accountability, transparency, fairness, non-discrimination, and environmental sustainability. It urges member states to establish legal frameworks, ethical impact assessments, and inclusive governance mechanisms.

Council of Europe

The Council is drafting a binding international convention on AI, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. This would be the first legally binding treaty on AI governance with a human rights focus. The treaty aims to complement the European Convention on Human Rights and provide judicial redress mechanisms for violations.

African Union

The African Union has initiated discussions on an AI continental strategy, focusing on data sovereignty, inclusivity, and capacity building. While regulatory developments are nascent, countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa are exploring AI frameworks that align with local contexts and human-centered development goals.

United Nations

The UN’s High-Level Advisory Body on AI, established in 2023, is tasked with developing a Global AI Governance Framework. Its priorities include mitigating harms, enabling inclusive access, and fostering global cooperation. However, enforcement remains a challenge due to state sovereignty and divergent political interests.

Challenges in Global AI Regulation

Despite growing momentum for AI regulation, several challenges persist:

Jurisdictional Fragmentation: Differing legal cultures and priorities make international harmonization difficult. For example, the EU emphasizes human rights, the U.S. prioritizes innovation, and China focuses on state control.

Regulatory Lag: The law struggles to keep pace with rapid advances in AI capabilities, especially in generative AI and autonomous systems.

* Enforcement Limitations: Many ethical or soft law instruments lack binding force or accountability mechanisms.

* Corporate Capture: Powerful tech companies often influence or resist regulation through lobbying, standard-setting, and “ethics-washing.”

Global Inequality: Low-income countries risk becoming testing grounds for unregulated AI due to weaker legal systems and external dependence on foreign tech.

Path Forward: Toward converging norms

While consensus on global AI regulation remains elusive, a convergence of normative frameworks is emerging around key themes:

* Protection of fundamental rights and human dignity, * The necessity of transparency and oversight, * The promotion of inclusive, sustainable, and human-centered AI.

Achieving effective legal governance will require multilateral cooperation, public-private partnerships, and capacity building, particularly in the Global South. As AI transcends borders, so must the legal and ethical norms that govern it.

AND THIS

Case Studies: AI and rights in practice

While theoretical discussions of AI ethics and regulation are essential, it is through case studies that we understand the practical implications of AI on human rights. Real-world deployments of AI systems often reveal unintended consequences, structural biases, and gaps between normative ideals and operational realities. This section presents selected case studies that highlight how AI affects civil liberties, social justice, and human dignity in various sectors and jurisdictions.

Predictive Policing in the United States: Predictive policing tools use AI algorithms to forecast where crimes are likely to occur or who is likely to commit them. One of the most high-profile examples is the PredPol system, used by law enforcement agencies across several U.S. cities.

Human Rights Concerns

Racial Bias: Investigations have shown that these systems reinforce racial profiling by relying on historical crime data skewed by decades of over-policing in minority neighborhoods.

Lack of Transparency: The algorithms used are often proprietary and non-transparent, denying citizens the ability to understand or challenge how decisions are made.

Violation of Due Process: Targeting individuals based on algorithmic predictions without evidence of criminal conduct undermines the presumption of innocence and the right to equal protection under the law.

Outcome: Due to public backlash and civil liberties lawsuits, several cities, including Los Angeles and Oakland, have suspended or scaled back the use of predictive policing tools. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

In law a man is guilty when he violates the rights of others. In ethics he is guilty if he only thinks of doing so – Immanuel Kant.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.