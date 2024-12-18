Reclaimed Beauty: Popoola’s Captivating New Works Take Centre Stage In Azerbaijan

Share

A groundbreaking exhibition of enthralling new works by celebrated Nigerian artist, Dotun Popoola, opened penultimate Tuesday at the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that the 7th personal exhibition of Popoola coincided with the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan and aligns with the themes of the environment and climate change.

The exhibition, titled ‘Reclaimed Beauty’, showcases 20 new works signaling advancement in Popoola’s creative oeuvres and ventures.

This exhibition, as usual, projects crosscultural nuances of the artist exposing his inclination to history, nature, culture, humanity, and entertainment.

Works are now more colourful than earlier ones suggesting better finishing thereby producing a photo-finish striking outlook.

The works are also more intricately executed giving the impression that metals are malleable like plastics in the hand of the artist.

The colourful opening ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, included the director of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Anar Alakbarov. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva participated in the event.

In his statement, the multiple award-winning Popoola, a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his monumental polychromatic scrap metal works, notes that his art forms “rely on junks such as motorcycle tanks, brake pads, car struts, bolt and nuts, electric generator parts, etc., which have become the visible elements of infrastructural deficiency and decay in Nigeria.

These scraps that have littered our environment have since become my tool of creative expression in writing the story of our dear Nation, Nigeria. “A glimpse on my realistic synergetic sculptures gives a feel of life after death.

These scrap metals have come alive in forms of beastly creatures, domestic and wild animals, and human forms.

Often times, I select colourful scraps with special attention to their colour symbolism but sometimes I deliberately add Color to the finished product to beautify and partially conceal the ugly sides of these scrap metals.

My sculptures also celebrate anatomical excellence, and with breaths of life.” He further notes that his recycled metal scrap sculptures have presented him the opportunity to become a social commentator.

“My body of works addresses the issue of waste management and conservation, infrastructural decay, and the need to repurpose and recycle the large army of wastes that make our environment unsightly and which threaten the ecosystem.”

At the core of his artistic practice is a personal philosophy that art should be explored as an agent of change, and as a tool for sociocultural review, reengineering and as a form of protest against environmental decadence and degradation.

Writing on this exhibition, a notable artist and art scholar, Dr. Kehinde Adepegba, of the Department of Art and Industrial Design, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, describes ‘Reclaimed Beauty’ as a celebration of the advancement in the art of revivification, adding that “the art has been variously referred to as the art of recycling, repurposing, up-cycling, reusing and hybrid; but revivification is carefully selected and used here to accentuate the transformative, life-giving, resourceful and multi-procedure of ‘bringing again into activity and prominence’ objects that were once disused, discarded or once upon a time regarded as scraps.

This corresponds with the biblical declaration of “dry bones, rising again”. (Ezekiel 37: 1-10).” According to him, unarguably, Popoola has emerged as the master of this genre of art by distinguishing himself in the way he creates his transcendent, energetic, synergetic, and prodigious works.

“Uniquely, his works are his and he has made so much variety of this genre that keeps one wondering where the boisterous creative ingenuity is emanating from.

Subsequently, as a role model, Dotun Popoola lighted the paths of many budding artists who were influenced by this neo-metal art, and they no longer grope in the dark alleyways of art. He now has artists who now model their works after his seeing him as their mentor.

“Popoola’s expressive neo-metal art since 2018 with ‘Irin-Ajo’, when he delivered himself from artistic proto-typing, has underscored artistic imaginations, constructions and reconstruction, location and relocation, assemblages, and installations marrying culture with technology.

These multiple procedures validate the restitution of metal scraps rescued from dumpsites thus turning rubbish into rubies, trash into class, abasement into advancement, and gory into glory.

His experience in this neo-metal art has shaped and reshaped the sculpture art landscape in Nigeria.

This is the resultant effect of Popoola’s steadfast and vast experience, consistent and persistent in creativity, audacious and courageous in executing transcendental larger-than-life works that are not only mouthopening but awe-inspiring as well.”

Dr. Adepegba describes ‘Neo-metal-art’ as “the dimension of metal construction introduced into Nigeria by Popoola as influenced by John Lopez of South Dakota USA, his mentor, whereby scraps of metal are welded together in whole and in parts to create highly compositional artwork in naturalistic forms and painted in realistic colours sometimes retaining the original colours of some of the metal scraps.

This is achieved by collection, separation, assemblage, cutting, beating, tracing, welding, grinding, spraying, sandblasting, anti-rust application, and burnishing of the metal elements.”

He affirms that Popoola’s use of colour compared with others before him, “is much more innovative with the introduction of the impressionist palette of ocular mixture (Sobowale, 2020).

Sobowale says further that in many instances, he retains the original hue on the found objects, while also painting some areas in flat colours to achieve a complementary rhythm in the illuminated form.

In addition to the chromatic considerations, he often paints some areas realistically in a manner that shows contrast and depth, while pulsating with a chiaroscuro effect.

Buhari (2020) describes as the visual strategy of surface quality, movement, formal complexity, and composition employed by Dotun Popoola to give humanity to his works.

Fajuyigbe (2020) also asserts that Dotun Popoola’s art is focused on construction with an emphasis on anatomical detailing which enables them to breathe with animated gestures, and pulsate with technical vibrancy.

These are some of the visual characteristics of Dotun Popoola’s neo-metal art.” Also, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Michael Olusegun Fajuyigbe, writing on the exhibition, describes Popoola as “a contemporary African artist whose approach promotes inclusivity, diversity, agency and status definition; his visual representations are deployed to address developmental issues and advance societal progress.

His creative trajectories emphasise a fluid, hybrid and universal approach to artistic creativity and contribute to discourses in Africa and global affairs.

Over the years, this quintessential aesthetic explorer has been able to shape his own narratives, resist categorisation and negotiate cultural contexts and fusions.

His synergetic metal sculptures demonstrate a progressive move beyond the limiting and myopic lens of traditionalism and self-consciousness that often characterize works of many contemporary African artists.”

‘Reclaimed Beauty’, Fajuyigbe notes, “illustrates the brevity of human existence, the fleeting, endless and continuous nature of time and the beauty of time management.”

