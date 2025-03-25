Share

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi, has raised concerns over the recklessness of Nigeria’s current political leaders, saying it could lead to a military takeover if left unchecked.

Bakassi, known for his outspoken views on national issues, lamented that many politicians in power act like gods and are becoming increasingly hostile to criticisms.

He noted that despite Nigeria being a democratic nation, civilians are being intimidated and arrested for speaking out against the government.

Reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State during a conversation with fellow actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, the comedian said, “Politicians are now behaving like they are gods. All of them are now behaving like they are untouchable. If you speak [against them], they will arrest you.”

He warned that such oppressive tactics could eventually provoke a military intervention, reminding politicians that democracy thrives on accountability and free speech.

“This is how they will continue in this recklessness until the military decides to take over the government. That time, they will ask civilians to protest and defend democracy. But now, they don’t want civilians to say anything about democracy.”

Bakassi’s warning comes amid rising tensions in Nigeria’s political space, with growing concerns over governance, press freedom, and human rights violations.

While military intervention remains unlikely, political analysts believe that the escalating intolerance to opposition voices and the increasing militarization of civilian affairs could pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

