Reckless Driver Crushes Three Persons To Death In Abeokuta

A reckless driver was reported to have crushed three persons to death in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday, May 30.

New Telegraph gathered that the car later rammed into a container shop used for betting.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps who confirmed the incident said the driver of the Ford Mondeo car coming from Quarry Road, lost control, ran over the roundabout at the Agbeloba junction and rammed into two motorcycle riders discharging passengers.

He said, “Okada riders and a female passenger were killed instantly, due to the impact of the collision,” TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi said, regretting that “the driver escaped among the crowd who came as sympathisers to the scene.”

Akinbiyi said the victims’ bodies were taken away by family members, who identified them.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, Akinbiyi warned motorists to avoid excessive speed, particularly while driving within or around major towns.