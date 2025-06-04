Reciters Get Houses, Scholarships At Tinubu’s Mother Qur’an Competition

Share

The President Tinubu’s Mother Qur’an Recitation Competition ended in Kano, with winners awarded with various gifts of houses, scholarship, cars and cash gifts.

The Quranic Recitation Competition which was held in memory of the late Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was organized by Senator Bashir Lado.

The event, which drew Islamic scholars, parents, and community leaders, saw outstanding male and female participants who memorised up to 60 Hizb of the Holy Qur’an awarded life-changing gifts, including full university scholarships sponsored by Qatar Charity Foundation and an all-expense-paid lesser pilgrimage (Umrah) to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during the award ceremony yesterday, the convener of the event and former Kano Central Senator, Bashir Garba Lado, described the competition as a spiritual and moral investment in the future of the Ummah.

“Today, we gathered not just to celebrate, but to reflect — on the power of the Qur’an, the sacrifice of parents, and the endless mercy of Allah,” he said.

Lado thanked Almighty Allah for the success of the event and prayed that the effort be accepted as sadaqah jariyah on behalf of the late Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji. “May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus,” he added.

