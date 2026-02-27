Reciprocate Govt’s Investment In Education By Advocating Against Social Vices, Gbajabiamila Tells NANS

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to reciprocate government investment in the education sector by intensifying advocacy against social vices on campuses, particularly drug abuse, cultism and prostitution.

This came as he reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to education, describing it as one of the strongest pillars of the current administration.

Gbajabiamila, who received NANS’ leadership on Friday in the Presidential Villa, stressed that universities and colleges were not only centres of academic learning but also institutions for character moulding.

He maintained that the President considered the fight against social vices a national priority, noting that the government has already set up a special committee to address growing concerns in secondary and tertiary institutions.

“I want to let you know that education is one of the pillars of this administration. We believe in the youths- the students, your energy, capacity, and we don’t pay lip service to matters like this.

“It’s important for me to talk about the ills of social vices among students; I want to charge you even at this meeting to take it as part of your curriculum to speak morality to your colleagues”, he said.

The Chief of Staff commended the NANS leadership for its proactiveness and constructive engagement with government, encouraging the student body to make moral reorientation an unwritten part of campus culture.

He noted that sustained dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities has culminated in a lasting agreement with ASUU and helped maintain stability in the university system, adding that Nigeria is approaching three years without a nationwide strike.

Gbajabiamila recounted his experience as Speaker of the House of Representatives when he used to engage in negotiations with ASUU over incessant strikes on campuses, which had forced many students to spend extra academic years.

He further highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, saying the student loan scheme is already helping many indigent students remain in school.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, reiterated the Presidency’s commitment to sustained engagement with students and improved stability in the education sector.

He noted that recent interventions by the Tinubu administration were helping to restore predictable academic calendars, observing that prolonged disputes between the government and ASUU had previously disrupted university education.

In his remarks, NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, commended Tinubu for what he described as “unprecedented support for Nigerian students.”

He said the administration’s policies have helped restore stability to the tertiary education system, noting that many four-year courses are now being completed on schedule.

Oladoja cited improved government engagement with ASUU and the implementation of the student loan scheme as major milestones, disclosing that over 900,000 students have benefited from the programme.

The NANS president also highlighted security interventions on campuses, including the approval of perimeter fencing for vulnerable institutions following reports of hostel incursions in some schools.

While pledging continued support for government policies, he said NANS would sustain its conflict-resolution framework.

He requested an audience with the President, sought palliatives for students for the fasting seasons, and appealed for increased job opportunities for young graduates.

The student leader further informed the Presidency of plans to hold a major student gathering in Abuja to publicly endorse Mr President’s policies, pledging that the association would continue to promote peace and constructive dialogue across Nigerian campuses.