MAN: Canvassing Manufacturers’ Inclusion In Energy Meter Production

Recently, The Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria (Man) Lamented That Meter Manufacturers In The Country Had Been Skewed Out Of The Contract For The Supply And Installation Of 1.250 Million Smart Energy Meters Under Phase 2 Of The World Bank-funded National Mass Metering Programme (Nmmp) Scheme, Taiwo Hassan Reports

Indeed, having watched patiently in the past, where its members were denied the opportunity to fully execute the contract for the supply and installation of four million energy meters under the Phase 1 of the NMMP scheme, MAN is again bemoaning the current displacement in the government’s implementation of the NMMP Phase II World Bank funded supply of 1.250 million smart energy meters to 11 electricity distribution companies in the country.

In particular, the hierarchy of MAN is putting the blame on Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for employing tactics that appear to be skewed against local meters manufacturers. MAN views TCN’s action as a ploy to sabotaging the efforts and contributions of local meter manufacturers towards the successful implementation of the NMMP Phase II World Bank-funded project.

According to MAN, this is due to TCN’s unrealistic terms that arbitrarily fixed the contract prices extremely and far below the approved regulatory prices of energy meters in the country. In fact, MAN saw the advertised financial requirements and the technical specifications by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to appear to be skewed against local manufacturers as they are outrageously stringent, despite this being a Federal Government intervention in power sector to accelerate meter supply.

Warnings

Warnings While commenting on the matter, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, emphasised that if not checked, the sabotage could lead to challenges in the country’s power sector in both short and long terms. Ajayi-Kadir said: “We warn that this portends grave danger for the power sector as we may be witnessing a repeat of the ugly scenario in 2012 when local manufacturers where sidelined in the meter supply and the nation was greeted with supply of substandard meters supplied by the foreign companies that were awarded the contract that were later removed from the network.

“The position of the TCN that installation will provide employment opportunities to Nigerians will completely pale into insignificance when compared with a ratio of one to 10 jobs that will be created if local manufacturers are included in the scheme. “It should be recalled that, in keeping with the Federal Government’s backward integration policy and the advent of the NMMP intervention, manufacturers have made huge investments in expansion of manufacturing capacities, trained and promoted highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of the power sector as envisaged in the NESI.

“The seeming intentional denial of the local manufacturers does not take into cognizance their sterling performance of the nascent local manufacturing, vis: Deployment and installation of a total number of 611,231 energy meters across the country between January 2019 till 31st January, 2021. “This is corroborated by the report of the Regulatory Agency, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, under the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) initiative of the federal government.

The deployment and installation of 1million energy meters across the country under the phase zero of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). “This is under the Federal Government intervention aimed at increasing the metering rate to eliminate the inglorious and arbitrary estimated billing and strengthening the local meter value chain, as well as creating jobs.”

Brewing collection losses

The MAN DG noted that this had also helped in reducing collection losses and increasing financial flows to achieve 100 percent market remittance obligations of the Discos and improving network monitoring capability and availability of data for market administration and investment decision-making.

According to him, “it should be recalled that our members have been denied the opportunity to fully execute the contract for the supply and installation of four million energy meters under the Phase 1 of the NMMP scheme. This was due to the unrealistic terms that arbitrarily fixed the contract prices extremely and far below the approved regulatory prices of energy meters in the country.”

Abuse of contractual term Additionally, the MAN helmsman affirmed that contractual term of payment after the supply and installation of the meters had not been adhered to, thereby jeopardizing the financial capabilities of our members that participated in the scheme.

“We opine that the subsisting Executive Order 003 on patronage of made in Nigeria products and the avowed policy of government to give priority and first consideration to local businesses should have made the government to interrogate the world bank documents and actively consulted/ engaged Nigerian stakeholders in the sector with a view main- streaming their inputs.

“This is clearly the cardinal aspirations of the NMMP scheme, which is to strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity as well as to support Nigeria’s eco- nomic recovery by creating jobs in the local meter value chain. As a nation that aspires to make progress and improve the wellbeing of its people, it is unconscionable that we continuously make the same mistakes.”

Overbearing govt’s intervention

Nevertheless, Ajayi-Kadir stated that the overbearing government control over meter procurement and pricing has continued to limit meter availability and almost treacherously hindering the factualisation of the forces of demand and supply in the determination of the prices of meters. in addition, he pointed out that it had stifled the emergence of healthy competition in meter manufacturing and pricing eco-system, which should have created more job, upscale technology, innovation and skills, as well as an expansive value chain across the country.

“We counsel that the excellent constitutional amendment that enlisted power generation and transmission in the concurrent list, should be complemented with the liberalisation of the distribution end of the value chain.

“To this end, the energy meter procurement and pricing should be liberalised,” he stated, adding that “there is no doubt that Nigerians are in dire need of and are desirous of procuring meters, they have only been limited by the unwarranted and stringent processes of applying for energy meters by the DisCos, as well as the indiscretion of some of their operatives.”

Last line

However, MAN concluded that it’s convinced that the liberalisation of the distribution end of the value chain would eradicate these bottlenecks and give fillip to the efforts of government to bridge the metering gap and ensure a just electricity billing regime in the country.