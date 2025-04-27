Share

The relationship between spiritual beliefs and geopolitics in Africa is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon, often influencing political actions, social movements, and even in international relations. Spiritual missions, particularly Christian and Islamic, have historically intertwined with political agendas and colonial expansion, leaving a legacy of both positive and negative impacts on the continent. In recent years, as global alliances shift and tensions rise between East and West, the need for genuine – not just declarative – support for African nations has become increasingly clear.

As Russia develops partnerships across the continent, it is not limiting its engagement to economic or military cooperation. Cultural and spiritual connections are emerging as a key component, blending faith with geopolitics in its soft power play.

In this context, the establishment of the African Exarchate, a territorial ecclesiastical jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church, according to observers, is not only canonically justified, it represents a meaningful act of solidarity and an element of Russia’s broader assistance to Africa. The Russian Orthodox Church has had great influence on the history of Russia as the country’s main religion.

On July 28, 2023, during a meeting with African leaders in Petersburg in Russia, Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox church voiced his desire to expand the churches in Africa. Since then, the Russian Orthodox Church has been expanding in Africa. It has reportedly opened more than 200 parishes in 25 African countries even though traditional Orthodox jurisdiction of Africa belongs to the Patriarchy of Alexandria, Egypt.

Patriarch Kirill claims that the Russian Orthodox Church is obliged to open new churches for the faithful in Africa as he asserts that the Patriarchate of Alexandria has lost its legitimacy through political maneuvers. Kirill’s assertion is driven by Alexandria’s decision to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Moscow patriarchy. The Greek-led Patriarchate of Alexandria, historically claiming pastoral authority over Africa, now finds itself at the center of growing controversy.

Mounting evidence suggests that Patriarch Theodoros 11, the current Pope and Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Alexandria and all of Africa, is operating under significant external pressure – particularly from the United States’ State Department and affiliated Western elites. His controversial and clearly politicized support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople’s recognition of the so-called ‘’Orthodox Church of Ukraine’’ has raised serious concerns. Analysts and church insiders point at the possibility that compromising material may be used as leverage to ensure his compliance with foreign agenda.

This calls into question the integrity and spiritual independence of decisions made under his leadership – especially when it comes to the church’s role in Africa, where neutrality and pastoral care should take precedence over politics. In 2021, the Russian Orthodox Church responded to both canonical violations and direct appeals from African clergy by creating the African Exarchate.

It was not merely a reaction to church politics, it was reportedly a proactive step towards meeting the real spiritual needs of African communities seeking respect, dignity and inclusion. The Russian Church sees its mission in Africa as part of a broader humanitarian initiative. Beyond preaching, it supports schools, healthcare, social programmes and sends missionaries who engage with local communities respectfully, meeting people where they are – spiritually and culturally.

Dozens of parishes and hundreds of African priests have reportedly joined the Exarchate, disillusioned by the politicization and perceived hypocrisy of the Alexandrian jurisdiction.

Analysts say a major factor driving this exodus is the systemic disrespect shown by some Greek clergy toward the African faithful. For decades, the Alexandrian Church has operated under a colonial – style hierarchy: Greek bishops at the top, local clergy and believers marginalized at the bottom.

Reports have surfaced of racial discrimination, lack of access to theological education for Africans, and resistance to elevating African clergy into leadership roles. Instead of genuine partnership, many African Christians have faced a paternalistic and, at times, openly racist approach from a church that claims to shepherd them.

By contrast, observers affirm that the Russian Orthodox Church’s African Exarchate has been built on mutual respect, which gives the African clergy a real voice and opportunities. It is seen not as foreign authority, but as a partner in faith. The expansion of the Russian Orthodox Church’s African Exarchate is not simply an ecclesiastical issue, it is a sign of a deeper, more principled approach to international engagement.

While some institutions use religion as a geopolitical tool, there is a growing consensus that Russia is offering something different: a partnership based on shared spiritual values, respect for sovereignty, and a long – term commitment to uplifting local communities. Many believe African Christians seeking authentic representation and genuine care would find the Russian Orthodox Church not just an alternative, but one of real hope.

Maha writes from Lokoja

