Receiver/manager Of Nestoil And Neconde’s Interest In Oml 42 Jv Secure Major Win As The Appeal Court Disqualifies Olanipekun, Banire As Counsel To Nestoil, Neconde In Debt Case

Supreme Court adjourns appeals by Nestoil and Neconde to May 2026

The Receiver/Manager has scored a significant victory in the ongoing $2 billion debt recovery case against Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy.

The Court of Appeal in a ruling delivered on Friday, 23 January 2026, upheld the authority of the Receiver/ Manager to, among others, appoint Counsel over the companies thus disqualifying lawyers Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Muiz Banire SAN from representing the oil and gas firms.

The court ruled that only the Receiver has the legal right to engage counsel on behalf of the indebted companies. The decision effectively nullified all legal processes filed by Olanipekun, Banire, and other members of the defense team assembled by Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed all parties to return to the Court of Appeal to resolve the contentious issue of legal representation before reporting back on 26th January 2026. The appeal to the apex court was initiated by Nestoil, Neconde, and their promoters, Ernest and Nnenna Obiejesi. Olanipekun had sought to represent Neconde, while Banire was briefed for Nestoil.

Their authority was challenged by counsel briefed by the Receiver/Manager, including Ayo Olorunfemi SAN leading Ame Ogie for Neconde, and Ayoola Ajayi (SAN) leading MB Ganiyu for Nestoil. Additional appearances included Chinonye Obiagwu (SAN) for Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, and Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Tunde AfeBabalola (SAN), Ademola Abimbola (SAN), and Chikasolu Ojukwu (SAN) for Nnenna Obiejesi.

First Trustees and FBNQuest Merchant Bank is represented by Babajide Koku (SAN), Victor Ogude (SAN), and Omosanya Poopola SAN, alongside Toheeb Ipaye, Kamaal Fagbemi, Kehinde Wilkey, and Buchi Ofulue. The dispute stems from the indebtedness of Nestoil and Neconde amounting to $2 Billion owed to Nestoil Lenders as of September 30, 2025.

Beyond these sums, there are other debts personally guaranteed by Azudialu-Obiejesi, including N366.8 billion, $61.2 million, $152 million, and N10.4 billion owed to Lenders. In the meantime the Supreme Court on Monday 26th January 2026 has adjourned all the appeals filed by Nestoil, Neconde and the Obiejesis to May 2026 pending the Appeal filed by Nestoil and Neconde against disqualification of their lawyers.