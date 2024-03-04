Receiver confirms court order mandating sale of Algrain Foods Limited

Mr Ade Oyebanji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and the Receiver appointed by both First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FBN) to manage the affairs of Algrain Foods Limited has made clarification justifying the disposal of the assets of the company. The clarification came consequent upon a petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, by the counsel to Algrain Foods Limited, Chief Alloysious Ezenduka, in which he alleged that the assets were sold illegally.

In a statement issued on behalf of the financial institutions, the SAN revealed that Algrain Foods Limited was a customer of FCMB and FBN and that both financial institutions appointed FCMB Trustees Limited as the Trustee to manage the facilities on their behalf. The statement also made public that the account of Algrain Foods Limited became toxic in 2016 and the Trustee appointed Mr Oyebanji, SAN, as the Receiver over all assets and debenture as duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Abuja.

According to the statement, the Receiver obtained a protective interim order of possession in 2017 from the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, in suit No: FHC/L/CS/06/2017. However, during the pendency of the suit, in 2020, Algrain Foods Limited and its Director, Anthony Obidulu, sued the Bank and the Receiver before the Federal High Court, claiming among others that the Receiver committed trespass and that the Court should appoint independent auditors, and grant the sum of N20 billion against the Bank in suit No: FHC/L/ CS/1764/2020.

The SAN further clarified that the case of Algrain Foods Limited, Chief Obidulu and Mrs Nkechi Obidulu Vs. CSL Trustees Limited (FCMB), First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji were dismissed on October 24, 2021, as an abuse of court process by the Federal High Court. The statement also revealed that a few days later, and particularly on November 3, 2021, the Federal High Court delivered judgment in the receivership case in favour of the Bank and the Receiver in suit No: FHC/L/ CS/06/2017 between CSL Trustees Limited, First City Monument Bank Limited, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited Vs. Algrain Foods Limited, and Anthony Obidulu. Oyebanji while disclosing that the judgement was declaratory, added that there was no appeal; no stay of execution filed by Counsel for AIgrain Foods Limited until 9th of November 2021. The SAN further posited that on November 7, 2021, in accordance with the judgment of the Court authorizing the Sale, the Receiver exercised the Power of Sale pursuant to the provision of CAMA Schedule II.