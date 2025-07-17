Recapitalization To Spur Wave Of Consolidation In Insurance Sector – Afrinvest

Nigeria’s insurance industry is bracing for a transformative shake-up in 2025, as sweeping recapitalisation measures are expected to drive a flurry of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic realignments that could fundamentally reshape the market’s competitive architecture.

According to the 2025 Insurance Sector Update Report by Afrinvest West Africa, titled “Transitioning… Pivot to Sustainable Growth,” the sector has entered a new era of growth, following a stellar performance in 2024 and bolstered by recently enacted regulatory reforms.

The report projects a dynamic realignment of industry players as capital adequacy rules tighten and risk-based supervision takes centre stage.

According to Afrinvest analysts, the industry’s upward trajectory was underscored by a 55.8% surge in Gross Premium Written (GPW), which reached N1.6 trillion in 2024—up from N1.03 tril – lion in 2023, marking a historic milestone.

The non-life segment led the charge, contributing N808.4 billion or 68.9 per cent of total premiums, driven largely by regulatory enforcement of compulsory insurance, inflation-induced repricing, and the impact of foreign exchange liberalisation on dollar-denominated products.

Despite persistent structural headwinds, underwriting margins improved markedly, rising to 8 per cent from 5.3 per cent in the previous year. Insurance revenues across leading players— AIICO, Consolidated Hallmark, Cornerstone, AXA Mansard, NEM, and WAPIC—jumped by 66.3 per cent year-on-year to N455.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Insurance Service Results more than doubled, climbing 152.6 per cent to N36.3 billion. Afrinvest analysts argue that the sector’s strengthening fundamentals and regulatory tailwinds set the stage for a more resilient and bettercapitalised industry.

Central to this evolution is the long-awaited recapitalisation drive, reignited by the passage of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Bill 2024 and the rollout of a riskbased capital framework by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).