Recapitalization: Greenwich Merchant Bank Surpasses N50bn Threshold

Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced that it has successfully achieved the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reaffirming its financial strength and long-term growth ambitions.

Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, had recently disclosed that 14 banks have so far met the new regulatory capital requirements introduced earlier this year.

In a letter dated September 22, 2025, the CBN confirmed its approval of N22.6 billion in additional capital raised through a Rights Issue and Private Placement, bringing Greenwich’s total capital above the regulatory threshold. This achievement firmly positions the bank among Nigeria’s leading and forwardlooking financial institutions.

With the enhanced capital base, Greenwich said it was now better positioned to underwrite larger transactions, provide more competitive financing terms, and deliver superior banking services to clients. The bank expects the development to drive increased access to tailored financial solutions, stronger investor returns, and sustained market leadership.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Kayode Falowo, Chairman of Greenwich Group, described it as a major step in the bank’s growth journey. “This is a significant milestone and a testament to the resilience and dedication of everyone across the organisation.

It strategically positions us for the next phase of expansion and enhanced service delivery,” Falowo said. “We appreciate our shareholders for their continued trust and commend the Board and Management for their commitment in achieving this feat.” On March 28, 2024, the CBN announced a new minimum capital requirement of N500 billion for commercial banks holding international licences.