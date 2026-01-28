Recapitalization: Balancing Stability, Timing And Market Development

The recapitalization of capital market operators has taken center stage in Nigeria’s policy discourse following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rollout of new minimum capital requirements. Although stakeholders largely support the need for stronger capital buffers, issues surrounding timing, proportionality and overall market development dominated deliberations at the CMAN Q1 2026 roundtable. In this piece, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines the key concerns raised by stakeholders

The debate over the recapitalization of capital market operators in Nigeria has once again taken center stage, following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) release of a new minimum capital framework for regulated entities.

While there is broad consensus that stronger capital bases are essential for market resilience, investor protection and systemic stability, concerns have emerged over timing, proportionality and the broader implications for market development.

These issues took center stage at the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN) Q1 2026 Roundtable, themed “Deconstructing the New Minimum Capital Requirements for Regulated Capital Market Entities in Nigeria.” The forum brought together regulators, market practitioners, academics and industry leaders to dissect the framework and explore pathways for effective implementation.

What emerged was not resistance to reform, but a nuanced call for recalibration one that aligns regulatory ambition with economic realities, political cycles and the unique structure of Nigeria’s capital market.

Recapitalization as an Inevitable Reform, Not a Policy Choice

At the heart of the discussion was a shared understanding: recapitalization is no longer optional. Nigeria’s capital market has expanded significantly over the past decade, growing from a market capitalization of about N10 trillion in 2015 to over N106 trillion today. With the right mix of major listings and reforms, participants noted that the market could expand to N300 trillion in the medium term.

Mr. Garba Kurfi, a member of the SEC Board and Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited, underscored the inevitability of recapitalization, stressing that a market of Nigeria’s scale cannot be sustained by weakly capitalized operators.

According to him, capital adequacy is central to investor confidence, effective underwriting, book-building capacity and the ability of operators to absorb shocks. Echoing this view, Dr. Bayo Olugbe mi, Past President of the Independent Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), described recapitalization as “necessary and inevitable,” given the increasing sophistication of the market.

He argued that capital is critical for technology adoption, nationwide reach, research capability and skilled manpower elements that underpin a modern capital market.

However, Olugbemi and several others cautioned that while the need for recapitalization is undisputed, the structure and scale of the increases require careful reconsideration to avoid unintended consequences.

Timeline Pressures and the Shadow of the 2027 Elections

One of the most dominant themes at the roundtable was timing. The SEC’s proposed 18-month compliance window drew near-unanimous concern, particularly given Nigeria’s political and macroeconomic context.

Professor Uche Uwaleke, President of CMAN and host of the roundtable, noted that the proposed deadline overlaps with Nigeria’s 2027 general elections a period historically marked by heightened uncertainty, investor caution and reduced capital mobilization.

According to him, investors typically adopt defensive postures during election cycles, making it difficult for firms to raise fresh capital. Uwaleke therefore proposed an extension of the timeline to December 2027, effectively moving from an 18-month window to at least 24 months.

While affirming his support for recapitalization, he stressed that timing could determine success or failure. Dr. Olugbemi reinforced this position, revealing that registrars and other operators had reached similar conclusions during internal industry consultations.

“Most of us believe a two-year timeline would be more appropriate,” he said, noting that extending the deadline would ease pressure and reduce systemic stress.

From an academic perspective, Professor Lionel Effion of the University of Calabar added that while an 18–24 month window is technically acceptable by global standards, the political and macroeconomic environment makes the current deadline impractical.

With June 2027 falling barely a month after national elections, he argued that extending the timeline is both logical and consistent with international practice.

Competing Recapitalizations and the Risk of Systemic Overload

Beyond elections, participants highlighted a more structural concern: recapitalization fatigue across the financial

As the SEC considers next steps, the challenge will be to strike a delicate balance

system. Mrs. Yvonne Akintonide, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Regius Asset Management Nigeria Limited, pointed out that banks, insurance companies and pension fund administrators are all undergoing recapitalization simultaneously.

Capital market operators, she noted, are expected to support these sectors in raising capital, yet are now being asked to recapitalize themselves at the same time. “This creates an overload,” Akintonide warned. “Operators are being pulled in multiple directions supporting clients while sourcing capital for themselves.”

Mrs. Fiona Ahimie, First Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), echoed this concern, describing the timing as problematic rather than the capital amounts themselves. She argued that operators should not be conflicted between focusing on client transactions and chasing capital injections.

While acknowledging that the exercise may have come earlier than ideal, Ahimie maintained that since it has already begun, extending the deadline to at least 24 months or more is the most practical solution.

Adding another layer, Professor Chris Kalu of Nnamdi Azikiwe University drew parallels with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization of deposit money banks, which runs from March 2024 to March 2026.

He proposed that capital market recapitalization should align with this cycle, suggesting a window from January 2026 to January 2028 to ensure regulatory synergy and market stability.

Proportionality, Risk and the Danger of Shrinking the Market

While timing dominated the discussion, proportionality emerged as an equally critical issue. Dr. Olugbemi expressed concern over capital increases ranging from 100 per cent to as high as 3,000 per cent, describing them as disproportionate to the risks borne by some operators.

He cited registrars, whose capital requirement is proposed to rise from N150 million to N5 billion, despite significant reductions in their risk exposure following reforms on unclaimed dividends. “No one disputes the SEC’s right to raise capital requirements,” Olugbemi said. “But regulation must be balanced with market development.”

He warned that excessive thresholds could reduce the number of operators, undermining inclusivity in a market that is still underdeveloped. Nigeria currently has about five million CSCS accounts in a population exceeding 200 million a figure far below global benchmarks.

Professor Effion reinforced this view, arguing that Nigeria’s capital market is highly heterogeneous, comprising large diversified institutions, mid-sized specialist firms and small niche operators. Applying uniform, category-based capital thresholds, he said, ignores differences in earnings capacity, funding structures and risk profiles.

“Capital requirements should be risk-based and model-specific, not onesize-fits-all,” Effion stated, calling on the SEC to fine-tune the framework to reflect market diversity. Retained Earnings, Risk-Based Capital and Market Structure Another critical point of debate was the treatment of retained earnings.

Many participants argued that retained earnings when verified, audited and loss-absorbing should count as qualifying capital. Dr. Olugbemi noted that retained earnings represent owners’ confidence in their businesses and a commitment to long-term growth.

Excluding them, he warned, could unfairly penalize profitable, well-managed firms and force unnecessary restructurings. Mrs. Akintonide supported this position, cautioning against overemphasis on fresh capital injections.

She stressed that capital alone does not guarantee success, citing historical examples of large firms that failed due to weak governance and risk management. “Recapitalization should be approached like a surgical procedure necessary, but as painless as possible,” she said.

The discussion also delved into distinctions between conventional and noninterest operators. Akintonide and other participants argued that non-interest finance has structurally lower leverage and different risk profiles, and should not be lumped together with conventional firms.

Mrs. Ahimie provided international context, comparing Nigeria with South Africa, India and the United States. She noted that in these markets, capital requirements are risk-based, tailored to firm size, instruments traded and operational exposure rather than flat minimums.

While acknowledging that the SEC’s framework already incorporates some differentiation such as lower capital requirements for non-interest asset managers and tiered thresholds for issuing houses participants urged deeper granularity to support innovation and inclusion.

Towards a Balanced and Sustainable Framework

As the roundtable drew to a close, one message stood out clearly: the debate is not about whether recapitalization should happen, but how it should be done. There is broad agreement that Nigeria needs strong, well-capitalized capital market operators to support its aspiration of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

At the same time, participants cautioned that excessive capital floors, poorly timed implementation and insufficient risk differentiation could stifle growth, reduce participation and weaken inclusivity. The roundtable ultimately underscored the need for continuous engagement between regulators, practitioners and academics.

A capital market, participants agreed, is fundamentally different from banking or insurance it is an intervention-based ecosystem where operators act on behalf of issuers and investors.

As the SEC considers next steps, the challenge will be to strike a delicate balance: strengthening the market without shrinking it, enforcing discipline without suppressing innovation, and pursuing stability without losing sight of development.