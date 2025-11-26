Recapitalization: 16 Banks Cross CBN’s Capital Thresholds

Barely four months into March 2026 bank recapitalisation deadline, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, said 16 banks had fully complied.

The confirmation by CBN governor has put paid to conflicting reports on the number of commercial banks that have met the N500 billion new capital base for banks with international operations, N200 billion for national banks while the regional banks have their capital moved up to N50 billion. CBN’s new capital base directive is part of efforts to drive President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at the 303rd meeting presided over by Cardoso yesterday in Abuja, unanimously voted to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 27 per cent to enable gains recorded with disinflation to feed through properly into the economy.

He said the Committee’s decision was underpinned by the need to sustain the progress made so far towards achieving low and stable inflation. The MPC reaffirmed its commitment to a data driven assessment of developments and outlook to guide future policy decision.

The committee approved adjustment of standing facility corridor around the MPR at +50/-450 basis points, retained Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45.00 per cent, Merchant Banks at 16.00 per cent, and 75.00 per cent for non-TSA public sector deposits. It keeps Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30.00 per cent.

Justifying the MPC’s decision to retain the benchmark interest unchanged at 27 per cent, Cardoso said: “The Committee welcomed the continued deceleration in headline inflation (yearon-year) in October 2025, for the 7th consecutive month.

“This favourable development resulted from several factors, including sustained monetary policy tightening, stable exchange rate, increased capital inflows, and surplus current account balance. In addition, the relative stability in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and improved food supply, supported the pace of disinflation.

However, headline inflation remains high at double digit requiring sustained efforts toward moderating it further. “The Committee was, therefore, of the view that the steady deceleration in inflation across the three measures (headline, core and food) in October 2025, suggests that the lagged impact of previous tight policy measures is expected to continue in the near term.