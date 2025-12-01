‘Recapitalisation’ll Strengthen Solvency, Underwriting Capacity’

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, has reaffirmed his belief in the ongoing recapitalisation exercise to strengthen the insurance sector.

Speaking in Lagos, Omosehin, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Dr. Usman Jankara, in a stakeholders’ roundtable, expressed optimism that the ongoing recapitalisation exercise would reposition Nigerian insurers for stronger competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, “recapitalisation is the foundation for growth, not the finish line. It will strengthen solvency and underwriting capacity, enabling insurers to write bigger tickets and retain more risk locally; build public and investor confidence to attract capital and partnerships; encourage mergers and acquisitions for scale and efficiency; and position Nigerian insurers for regional competitiveness, especially under AfCFTA.”

He reaffirmed the new minimum capital requirements of N10bn for life insurers, N15bn for non-life companies and N35bn for reinsurer, stressing that they are crucial for developing firms capable of handling larger transactions and expanding across African markets.

On his part, the Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismark Rewane, described recapitalisation as a transformative tool that will strengthen the industry’s role in economic growth, climate resilience and capital market development.

According to him, it will enhance claims-paying ability, support long-term risk protection, enable underwriting of more complex risks, boost investor confidence, promote consolidation and encourage innovation and technology adoption.

Omosehin had also reaffirmed his confidence in the insurers, saying they had shown strong readiness ahead of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act implementation in 2025. The Commissioner, who spoke at the EY Insurance Summit in Lagos, said many insurers had signalled readiness for capital verification under the law.

He said several boards had approved strategies to meet the new requirements, stressing that these strategies included fresh capital injections, mergers, and operational restructuring across the industry. He confirmed that NAICOM had completed its review of all recapitalisation plans submitted by operators.

Omosehin added that formal feedback had been issued to each institution for further action. He described the response as encouraging and reflective of a shared commitment to transformation. “Since the Act came into force, NAICOM has taken steps to ensure clarity and transparent implementation,” he said.

He said guidelines had been issued on admissible assets, liabilities, and compliance timelines under the minimum capital framework. He added that new guidelines on reinsurance had also been released for industry compliance. The commissioner said many insurers had shown readiness for capital verification under the NIIRA regime.

He added that boards had approved plans for capital raises, mergers, and restructuring efforts. “The commission has reviewed recapitalisation plans and issued feedback to the relevant institutions,” he said. Omosehin noted, however, that operators still faced challenges in meeting the requirements.