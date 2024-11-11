Recapitalisation: Underwriters Advised To Evaluate Financial Status

Share

Following the need to boost their operational capital, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has advised underwriters to evaluate their financial status.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, while giving the advice in Lagos during the Insurers Committee meeting, charged the insurance companies to take steps towards recapitalisation, by evaluating their financial position, as to the need to raise fresh capital.

He also gave them Dec.31 deadline to clear all outstanding claims. The meeting marked the first gathering of the Insurers Committee with Omosehin as the Commissioner for Insurance.

The Head, Communication and Stakeholders Management Sub-committee of the Insurers Committee, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, made this known while addressing a news conference after a meeting of management in Lagos.

Nwachukwu, also Managing Director, Rex Insurance Ltd., said the commissioner charged insurance companies’ CEOs at the meeting to ensure that no outstanding claims is captured at the close of their 2024 financial accounts.

The NAICOM boss, she said, tasked the insurance company’s executives to defend the insurance industry through payment of genuine claims, which is integral. The regulator said it would be checking in an intensive and focused manner, the outstanding claims in the insurer’s books.

“The commission said its focus is on the soundness of the insurance industry, measured by the ability of meet their obligations when due,” she said. She said the charge came by the regulator,having exposed a draft of the Risk Based Supervision (RBS) regulations to the operators, in the event that recapitalisation takes-off.

“If there will be need to raise capital, insurance companies need to start speaking with their different boards, shareholders about the possibility of recapitalisation happening, before it becomes a regulation,” she said.

Nwachukwu revealed that the commissioner further encouraged brokers to ensure strict compliance with the “no premium, no cover” regulation, having observed some violations to the regulation.

She said the commissioner also charged CEOs of insurance firms to get involved in addressing complaints. Nwachukwu also stated that the regulator encouraged the insurance operators to submit the financial statements of their companies early enough, to create more confidence on the industry.

She mentioned that Omosehin charged the insurers to focus their attention significantly on Nigeria’s Data Protection regulations for the insurance industry. The sub-committee chairman said NAICOM boss also wants insurance operators to pay specific attention to the implementation of the 10- year Insurance Strategic Plan.

She said this was important, having unanimously agreed to seven thrusts of commitment that would enable the industry meets its objective by year 2027.

Nwachukwu added that the commissioner charged the insurance operators to also pay attention to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, under the Insurance Bill 2024.

