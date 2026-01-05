Recapitalisation: Tier-1 Banks Cross N500bn Capital Thresholds

…shareholders’ funds hit N17.36trn

Nigeria’s Tier-1 banks have recorded major progress in meeting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalization requirement for international commercial banks, strengthening confidence in the resilience and long-term stability of the country’s banking system.

The exercise, which sets a minimum paid-up capital of N500 billion for banks with international licences, is a key plank of the apex bank’s strategy to deepen financial intermediation, support economic growth and align the industry with global standards.

At the forefront of the recapitalization drive are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, all of which have surpassed the N500 billion minimum threshold.

Following the successful completion of its rights issue, Access Holdings has increased its paid-up capital to about N600 billion, placing the group comfortably above the regulatory requirement. Its shareholders’ funds are estimated at N3.8 trillion, reflecting strong capital buffers and capacity to support large-scale lending.

Zenith Bank has also reinforced its capital position, lifting paid-up capital to an estimated N615 billion through a mix of equity issuances. The bank’s shareholders’ funds stand at approximately N2.7 trillion, built on years of disciplined earnings retention and prudent balancesheet management.

Market analysts say Zenith’s early compliance underscores its status as one of Nigeria’s most capitalized and systemically important lenders. GTCO has likewise crossed the regulatory line, raising the paid-up capital of its banking subsidiary, GTBank, to about N504 billion.

The group’s total equity is estimated at roughly N3.3 trillion, providing a solid platform for regional expansion and international operations. Its holding-company structure continues to support efficient capital allocation across banking and non-banking subsidiaries while remaining compliant with prudential rules.

Other Tier-1 banks that have met the recapitalization benchmark include United Bank for Africa Plc and First Holdings Plc. UBA has now raised above N500 billion in paidup capital, while its shareholders’ funds estimated at N4.3 trillion rank among the highest in the industry, reflecting its extensive pan-African footprint.

First Holdings, the parent of First Bank, has achieved its recapitalization target with about N748 billion in paid-up capital and shareholders’ funds estimated at N3.26 trillion. Collectively, the Tier-1 banks’ shareholders’ funds amount to about N17.36 trillion, highlighting the scale of capital strength within Nigeria’s top banking institutions.

The recapitalization exercise follows the CBN’s decision to raise minimum capital requirements across banking licence categories, citing the need to build stronger buffers against macroeconomic shocks, currency volatility and rising credit risks.

The apex bank maintains that better-capitalized banks are critical to funding infrastructure, supporting small and medium-scale enterprises and sustaining economic recovery.

Beyond balance-sheet strength, the CBN views recapitalization as a catalyst for improved corporate governance, stronger risk management and enhanced market discipline.

By pushing banks to tap the capital market, the regulator aims to deepen Nigeria’s financial markets and broaden investor participation, laying the foundation for a more resilient banking system.