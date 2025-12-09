Recapitalisation Spurs Strong Q3’25 Gains in Banking Stocks

…outperforms broader equity market

Banking stocks beat market performance in the third quarter of 2025, outperforming the broader equity market as renewed investor confidence in the sector drove strong price appreciation across major lenders.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) show that the banking index surged by 30 per cent (350.52 points), rising from 1,163.59 points at the end of June to 1,514.11 points in September.

This growth outpaced the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which advanced by 18.93 per cent over the same period, climbing from 119,995.76 points to 142,710.48 points. The ongoing banking recapitalisation exercise has been a major catalyst for the sector’s performance.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive requiring banks to significantly strengthen their capital bases ahead of 2026 has prompted renewed revaluation of banking stocks by investors.

The recapitalisation drive is aimed at ensuring that Nigerian banks remain resilient, competitive, and adequately capitalised to support a rapidly expanding economy.

As banks outline strategies for meeting new capital thresholds ranging from fresh capital injections to mergers, rights issues, and restructuring market sentiment has remained upbeat.

Investors view the recapitalisation policy as a pathway to stronger balance sheets, improved credit capacity, and enhanced profitability. The anticipation of stronger capital buffers has also stimulated speculative demand, particularly for fundamentally strong Tier-1 lenders expec

ted to attract substantial institutional interest. This favourable outlook has continued to reflect in trading volumes and pricing trends across the sector. Market capitalisation also recorded a significant uplift in the period under review, gaining N14.622 trillion, representing a 19.23 per cent increase.

The market opened the quarter at N75.959 trillion on July 1 and closed September at N90.581 trillion, driven largely by the strong performance of banking, industrial and telecom stocks.

Among individual performers, Sterling Financial Holdings Plc led the banking sector with a 33.3 per cent gain, rising from N5.70 to N7.60. Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc followed with a 28.24 per cent increase, appreciating from N85 to N109 by the end of September.