Recapitalisation: Sovereign Trust Insurance To Raise N5bn Through Rights Issue

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has secured its board of directors approval to raise an initial capital of of N5 billion through a Rights Issue as part of the company’s phased recapitalisation strategy.

The approval, which marks a major step in strengthening the insurer’s financial position, aligns with the requirements of the newly enacted Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the company, the capital raise is designed to support stronger capital buffers and enhance solvency across the insurance sector, in line with the NIIRA framework, which mandates improved financial resilience and proactive capital planning by operators.

The company disclosed that the Rights Issue is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2026. It added that engagements have already begun with issuing houses, legal advisers, auditors and other professional parties, while regulatory approvals are currently being finalised ahead of the formal opening of the offer to shareholders.