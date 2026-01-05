Recapitalisation: ‘Nobody Has Power To Extend Deadline’

As the July 30, 2026 recapitalisation deadline for the insurance sector draws close, the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has reaffirmed that no one has the power to alter the date.

The Commission said the deadline remained sacrosanct as there would be no extension. The Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr.Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, reiterated regulator’s stance in Abuja at an interactive session with journalists, citing obligation to the law as a reason.

He was represented by the Deputy Commissioner (Technical), Dr. Usman J . Jankara. According to him, “once it’s the law, nobody has the power to extend what the law has indicated as the deadline.

If you need to do that, you will need to go back to the National Assembly, get that section amended, and get Mr. President’s answer. It is not a journey we are willing to embark on.

“We believe that the deadline, as clearly highlighted by the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) is doable, it is reasonable, and it is something serious players within the insurance sector will be able to meet within that timeframe.

“We are putting in place the requisite framework for doing that, and we are hoping that given the framework we have, by the end of the deadline provided by NIIRA, that is July 30, 2026, we will be coming out to Nigerians with new insurance companies that have met the requirement, that are stronger, that are more well-managed, that have the financial muscles to meet their obligations to Nigeria, that have the resources to further expand, and that have the reach to provide or to support the ongoing awareness campaigns for Nigeria that will make insurance better accessible to Nigeria.”

Under the new insurance Act, the minimum capital requirement for a nonlife insurer is N15 billion, thec minimum capital requirement for a life company is N10 billion and for reinsurance the company is N 35 billion.

He said: “So that is the minimum capital requirement. And that minimum capital requirement is like the floor, the basic.

You know, every entity that must operate within the insurance space as either a life insurer, a non-life insurer, a reinsurer, must meet that minimum capital requirement stipulated by the law. And that is what the re- capitalization exercise is about.