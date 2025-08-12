Recapitalisation: NAICOM Inaugurates Implementation C’ttee

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has constituted a 2025 recapitalisation Committee, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assent to the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

A statement issued by NAICOM named Mrs. Oluwatoyin Charles, Director of Supervision, as chair of the committee.

Its primary responsibility is to oversee the implementation of the recapitalisation program. This includes ensuring compliance with revised capital requirements and promoting transparency and integrity in sourcing and verifying capital inflows.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, emphasised the critical role of recapitalisation in stabilising the industry and contributing to Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy vision during the Committee’s inauguration in Abuja today, August 12, 2025.

He urged the 11-member Committee to approach their task with professionalism, diligence, and commitment to the common interest, assuring them of necessary support.

Some of the Key Terms of Reference for the Committee:

– Develop a Recapitalisation Roadmap: Create a detailed plan for the Commission and the insurance industry.

– Guidelines and Circulars: Develop guidelines and circulars on recapitalisation.

– Minimum Capital Requirements: Recommend the composition of Minimum Capital Requirements.

– Incentives and Concessions: Identify incentives and concessions that may be obtained from other regulatory authorities.

The Committee will submit monthly progress reports to Management and provide quarterly updates to the Governing Board and stakeholders. NAICOM is confident that the Committee will successfully deliver on its mandate, shaping the future of Nigeria’s insurance sector.

The Committee’s success is vital to the industry’s stability and growth, and NAICOM looks forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.

With the NIIRA 2025, NAICOM aims to position the insurance industry for greater transparency, innovation, and global competitiveness, aligning with the Federal Government’s vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy.