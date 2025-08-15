Recapitalisation: NAICOM Commences Implementation

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced the commencement of the recapitalisation exercise for all insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria, following the enactment of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

The Act, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 31, 2025, introduces higher Minimum Capital Requirements (MCR) and a shift to a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) framework for operators in the sector.

The NIIRA 2025 introduces higher Minimum Capital Requirements (MCR) as follows: N10billion, N15billion, N25billion and N35billion for life, non-life, composite and reinsurance companies, respectively. It emphasises a shift to a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) framework for insurance and reinsurance

Companies in Nigeria.

The new requirements took effect immediately after presidential assent, with a 12-month compliance period ending July 30, 2026.

NAICOM said it will issue detailed guidelines and circulars outlining the recapitalisation process, including: Composition of the MCR, Acceptable forms of capital, Capital verification procedures, Qualifying assets and criteria such as title, ownership, and existence, Standard templates for MCR computation.

The Commission emphasised that encumbered assets, assets without a perfected title, or those not fully in the possession of an insurer or reinsurer, will be inadmissible for meeting the MCR. Assets exceeding prudential thresholds or failing to meet set criteria will also be excluded.

All assets declared for MCR purposes will be subject to verification by NAICOM or its appointed agents, with non-standard verification costs borne by the concerned operator.

Regulatory Actions and Licensing Companies that meet the MCR and pay the necessary fees will be issued new licences. Those that fail to comply within the stipulated timeframe risk liquidation, merger, or other regulatory actions deemed appropriate.

NAICOM said it also plans to work with other regulators and stakeholders, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and National Registry Services (NRS), to explore incentives and concessions to ease compliance.

The Commission assured stakeholders that the recapitalisation process will be transparent, fair, and aimed at strengthening the financial stability of the industry, boosting public confidence, and ensuring Nigerians benefit from the reforms.

Adding that an in-house committee has been set up to oversee, coordinate, and monitor the exercise across the sector.

NAICOM urged all insurance and reinsurance companies to begin internal preparations, develop their recapitalisation plans, and take immediate steps to meet the new requirements within the 12-month period.

Part of the NAICOM statement issued on Friday reads: “Following the enactment of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the 31st of July 2025, the Commission hereby notifies all insurance and reinsurance companies of the commencement of the recapitalisation exercise as prescribed by the NIIRA 2025”

“All insurance and reinsurance companies are required to commence internal preparations, outline a recapitalisation plan, engage proactively and take immediate steps to comply with the new minimum capital requirements within the stipulated 12-month period”.