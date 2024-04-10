Recapitalisation Key To Strengthening Banking Sector Resilience

The banking sector recapitalisation programme recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the country’s banks remain robust and resilient, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision had in 2009 issued a package of proposals to strengthen global capital and liquidity regulations with the goal of promoting a more resilient banking sector.

Basel Committee’s statement

Specifically, in unveiling the proposals, the Committee said in a statement that “a strong and resilient banking system is the foundation for sustainable economic growth, as banks are at the centre of the credit intermediation process between savers and investors. Moreover, banks provide critical services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporate firms and governments who rely on them to conduct their daily business, both at a domestic and international level.

“One of the main reasons the economic and financial crisis became so severe was that the banking sectors of many countries had built up excessive on- and off balance sheet leverage. This was accompanied by a gradual erosion of the level and quality of the capital base. At the same time, many banks were holding insufficient liquidity buffers. The banking system therefore was not able to absorb the resulting systemic trading and credit losses nor could it cope with the reintermediation of large off-balance sheet exposures that had built up in the shadow banking system.” Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced effective measures to address the impact of the global financial crisis on the country’s financial system and ensure that its lenders were adequately prepared to absorb external shocks of that magnitude in future, surging inflation in recent years, as well as shocks occasioned by Covid-19 crisis in 2020 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, among others, led to a lot of speculation about how adequate the current capital base of Nigerian banks is given that the last recapitalization programme in the industry was in 2004/2005.

Cardoso’s announcement

Given the forgoing, the announcement by the new Governor of the CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) Annual Bankers’ Dinner held on November 24, last year, that the apex bank was planning to unveil a new recapitalisation programme for the banking industry, may not have come as a complete surprise to industry watchers. Cardoso had explained that the move was informed by the need to enhance banks’ resilience, solvency and capacity to continue supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He also stated that though the banking industry is stable, lenders were not adequately capitalised to meet the needs of a $1 trillion economy which the present government is aiming to achieve. As he put it, “considering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy. “It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability.

“However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No!’ unless we take action. “Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital.” Expectedly, following that announcement, there was increased speculation about what the regulator would eventually announce as the new capital base for the industry. Of course, all that speculation came to an end on March 28, when the CBN unveiled new minimum capital requirements for banks.

Guidelines

According to the guidelines on the new Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme released by the apex bank, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation was reviewed upwards to N500 billion from N50 billion. Also, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with national authorisation was raised to N200 billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorisation was increased to N50 billion.

Similarly, the new minimum capital for merchant banks was raised to N50 billion, while the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations were increased to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively. The guidelines emphasised that all banks are required to meet the minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing

The recapitalisation exercise is necessary to provide the funding needed to drive the $1 trillion economy the current administration is trying to achieve

from April 1, 2024, and terminating on March 31, 2026. To enable lender to meet the minimum capital requirements, the CBN urged them to consider options such as injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues and/or offers for subscription; Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As); and/or upgrade or downgrade of license authorisation.

Reactions

Predictably, the guidelines elicited reactions from various interest groups. While bankers disagreed with the CBN for excluding retained earnings from the calculation of share capital in the guidelines, the consensus among financial experts was that the recapitalisation programme is positive for the industry. For instance, in its reaction, leading credit rating and research firm, Agusto&Co, described the recapitalisation programme as being capable of revolutionising the banking sector. The firm, in a report released last week, stated: “We anticipate a revolution in the banking industry which could exceed those witnessed during the 2004 exercise.

New shareholders and institutional investors are expected to take advantage of the available opportunities. “Given the low valuation of Nigeria banks (in USD terms), the relatively good performance of the banks and the appetite for banking licences as reflected in the number of applications pending with the CBN, we believe the industry should be able to attract the needed investments to shore up the capital base.” It further stated: “The recapitalisation exercise is necessary to provide the funding needed to drive the $1 trillion economy the current administration is trying to achieve,” adding that “based on the experience of the last regulatory induced recapitalisation exercise, we believe new sectors will be created while some existing industries will be expanded as the banks seek to generate returns for the enlarged capital base.”

Also commenting on the recapitalisation programme, one of the three dominant global credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, said the enhanced capital requirements were credit positive for Nigeria’s banking sector, as lenders “will benefit from a stronger balance sheet and the ability to grow their loan books while absorbing any unexpected credit loss.” The agency also predicted that the recapitalisation regulations “will drive significant consolidation within the sector, particularly where it is not feasible for banks to raise the required capital,” adding that “the exclusion of retained earnings from qualifying capital may complicate recapitalization plans.” Similarly, in a report it released last week, S&P Global Ratings said that recapitalisation will strengthen Nigerian lenders’ competitive position against international and pan-African banking groups, adding that it will also support banks’ capacity to absorb credit loss.

The credit ratings firm said: “The increase of banks’ minimum paid-up capital to N500 billion (approximately $380 million) from N25 billion will likely shake up the banking sector landscape and support banks’ credit loss absorption capacity. “According to third quarter 2023 data, we estimate that our rated banks’ capital shortfall will be approximately N2.5 trillion. Despite the 21 licensed banks in Nigeria, the top five banks account for about 70 per cent of the system assets and accumulate a paid-up capital shortfall of close to N1.5 trillion,” it said. Also, in its reaction, one of the advocacy groups for the private sector, the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), noted that banking industry capitalisation measured a bank’s financial soundness, ensures the safety of depositors’ funds, deepens financial intermediation and enhances its capacity to support economic growth through investment funding.

According to the CPPE, “the last major review of minimum capital requirements was done in 2005, 18 years ago, under President Olusegun Obasanjo, with Prof Chukwuma Soludo as CBN governor. But since then, the value of the minimum capital has been significantly eroded by inflation. “For instance, the official exchange rate 2005 was about N130 to the dollar. For instance, this meant that the N25 billion for a national bank was equivalent to $192 million.

The naira equivalent today is about N250 billion. The International Banking license would be about $384 million, an equivalent of about N500 billion.” It further said: “The real issue is that inflation has weakened money’s value over time, making recapitalization imperative and inevitable. The essence is to ensure the safety of depositors’ funds, strengthen the financial system’s stability, deepen the banking system’s resilience, and reposition the bank to support growth.”

Conclusion

While some lenders will face challenges complying with the recapitalisation programme guidelines, the consensus among financial experts is that the exercise will strengthen the robustness and resilience of the industry