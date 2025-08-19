Recapitalisation: Jaiz Bank Targets N100bn, Unveils New Logo

Jaiz Bank Plc says it will surpass the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation threshold of ₦20 billion for non-interest banks, targeting a capital base of over ₦100 billion within the next year.

The bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Haruna Musa, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the unveiling of the bank’s refreshed corporate identity.

According to him, plans to boost the bank’s capital base began even before the apex bank announced its new recapitalisation framework for Deposit Money Banks in March 2024.

“In the next one year, the plan of the bank is to ensure that we raise our capital to a minimum of ₦100 billion,” Musa said. “In three years, our target is at least ₦200 billion. We will recapitalise Jaiz Bank beyond the minimum regulatory requirement.”

Under the CBN’s directive, commercial banks with international, national, and regional authorisation are expected to raise their capital to ₦500bn, ₦200bn, and ₦50bn respectively. Non-interest banks must scale up to ₦20bn (national) and ₦10bn (regional) by March 2026.

At the event, Jaiz Bank unveiled a new logo, payoff line, and colour scheme. Musa said the rebrand represents more than cosmetic change, describing it as “a deliberate effort to refresh our identity, modernise our platforms, and reaffirm our commitment to ethical, inclusive, and customer-focused banking.”

The bank also announced plans to relaunch its Naira MasterCard for international transactions from September 1 in partnership with MasterCard International. Musa said customers had long awaited the return of seamless cross-border payments.

On digital innovation, he revealed that an upgraded mobile app will soon be launched, featuring WhatsApp banking. “Through WhatsApp, you can perform transactions, including printing certificates for visa applications,” he said.

Musa confirmed that Jaiz Bank is eyeing regional expansion across Africa, with regulatory discussions already underway in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Domestically, the bank will renew its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), making access to financing easier and more affordable.

“Our goal is not just profit. It is to make impact on society,” Musa stated, disclosing that the bank’s financing portfolio currently exceeds ₦500bn, with a target of ₦1–1.8 trillion within three years.

Since Musa assumed office in 2023, the bank’s balance sheet has grown from ₦420bn to over ₦1.2 trillion. Deposits have risen from ₦40bn to ₦2.2 trillion, while profits surged from ₦6bn to ₦24bn in 2023 and ₦26bn so far in 2024.

The bank’s share price has also improved significantly. “When we started these reforms, our share price was ₦1 in December 2023. As of yesterday, it stood at ₦5,” he said.

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, said it is positioning itself for bigger influence in the country’s financial services sector as it scales up capital, strengthens its digital offerings, and prepares for regional expansion.