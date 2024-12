Recapitalisation: Islamic Lender Concludes N10.04bn Private Placement

Share

Jaiz Bank has listed N10.04 billion from its private placement on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), following regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and NGX.

This places Jaiz Bank among the few banks that have already met the CBN’s revised capital requirements, ahead of the June 2026 deadline.

The bank’s financial position remains robust, with a well-structured, diversified, and resilient balance sheet. Total assets currently stand at N1.06 trillion, while shareholders’ funds have reached N47.9 billion.

Speaking on the successful capital-raising exercise, the Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Musa, stated: “This achievement underscores the commitment of the board and management to adding value to our customers by providing bespoke ethical finance solutions.

“Jaiz Bank is well-positioned to compete effectively on all fronts, fulfilling customer needs through ethical and innovative financing.

Despite a challenging operating environment, we have demonstrated resilience and achieved remarkable growth across financial and non-financial metrics.

This positions us firmly on track to becoming the leading ethical bank in Africa.” He further emphasised the bank’s strategic focus, saying: “Looking ahead, we will continue strengthening relationships with our loyal customers while attracting new ones.

Through our digital platforms, innovative products, and services, we aim to support individuals, businesses, and communities alike.

Our journey to lead the future of ethical finance in Africa remains unwavering, as we stay committed to excellence and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.”

Jaiz Bank’s performance metrics highlight its exceptional growth and operational efficiency. Key financial ratios include a Return on Equity (ROE) of 60.74 per cent, a Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.18 per cent.

This milestone reinforces Jaiz Bank’s position as a leader in ethical banking, further solidifying its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions while driving long-term sustainable growth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"