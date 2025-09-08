Recapitalisation: IEI, Regency Alliance Face Shaky Start On Trading Suspension

Although the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has lifted the trading suspension on Universal Insurance Plc following the company’s belated submission of its audited and interim financial statements, two other firms, Regency Alliance Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc, remain locked out of the market for persistent regulatory default.

Universal Insurance, which had been among the insurers suspended earlier last week, secured a reprieve on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, after filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as its outstanding interim accounts for 2025.

The Exchange confirmed at the weekend that the company’s filings met the stipulated compliance thresholds, paving the way for the reinstatement of its shares to the trading floor.

However, while Universal has regained access to the market, two of its peers remain ensnared in suspension: Regency Alliance Insurance Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc. These firms were barred from trading effective Monday, September 1, 2025, for failing to file their audited financial statements for 2024.

For investors, the lingering suspensions translate into frozen positions, with no ability to exit or revalue holdings until the companies purge their defaults. Analysts warn that prolonged regulatory lockouts risk eroding investor confidence, particularly in the already fragile insurance sub-sector, which has long grappled with undercapitalisation, weak governance, and a patchy record of regulatory compliance.

“The insurance sector continues to send mixed signals to investors,” said a Lagos-based investment analyst. “While Universal Insurance’s reinstatement is positive, the fact that several other insurers remain unable to meet basic reporting obligations speaks to deeper structural weaknesses in governance and financial reporting within the industry.”

Market watchers also note that NGX has adopted a firmer stance in recent years, reflecting broader regulatory pressures to sanitise Nigeria’s capital market. Timely disclosure of financials is considered the bedrock of transparency, enabling investors to make informed decisions and preserving market integrity.

Universal Insurance reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₦15.25 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2024, a notable achievement given the earlier concerns about delayed filings. Simultaneously, profit after tax stood at ₦2.8 billion, signalling strong profitability and significant improvement from previous years.

The company’s shareholders’ funds surged to approximately ₦16.4 billion by Q1 2025, up from ₦13.25 billion at the close of 2024— reflecting solid capital preservation and growth. In the opening quarter of 2025, Universal Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium of ₦8.07 billion, surpassing 100 per cent of its quarterly target—suggesting sustained momentum following its reinstatement.