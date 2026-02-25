Recapitalisation: Foreign Investors Inject N1.15trn Into Nigerian Banks

…as 20 lenders meet CBN’s threshold, raise N4.05trn

MPC cuts lending rate

Foreign reserves hit $54.4bn 13-year high

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that 20 banks have successfully met the new minimum capital requirement ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline, raising a combined N4.05 trillion.

Out of the amount, $706.84 million, equivalent to N1.15 trillion or 28.33 per cent, came from foreign investors. CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this yesterday at the end of the 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, a total of 33 banks have so far raised additional capital under the ongoing recapitalisation exercise, with 20 already meeting the regulatory threshold, while the remaining 13 are still working to comply before the deadline. Cardoso revealed that as of February 19, 2026, total verified and approved capital raised stood at N4.05 trillion. Of this amount, N2.90 trillion, representing 71.6 per cent, was mobilised domestically, while $706.84 million, equivalent to N1.15 trillion or 28.33 per cent, came from foreign investors.

“In summary, 71.67 per cent is domestic mobilisation and 28.33 per cent is foreign participation,” he said. He noted that the blend of domestic and foreign capital reflected broad-based investor participation and sustained confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector. Meanwhile, at the MPC meeting, 11 members voted for the reduction of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points from 27 per c by to 26.5 per cent in line with the consistent ease down in inflationary pressure.

The committee retained Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for commercial banks and 16 per cent for merchant banks while Liquidity Ratio (LR) is retained at 30 per cent Standing Facilities Corridor: retained at +50 / -450 basis points around the MPR. Shedding light on the volume of investment flow towards recapitalisation exercise, Cardoso said as of February 19, 2026, total verified and approved capital stood at N4.05 trillion. "So, in summary, 71.67 per cent is undertaking regulatory intervention, with certain legal and structural considerations, which naturally will influence the sequencing of their recapitalisation actions.

In other words, it’s unreasonable to expect that they will follow the same sequence as those that have two and a half years ago when we made this announcement, and have had ample time in which to do a lot of things they are doing,” he said.