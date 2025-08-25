Recapitalisation: Engagements Gather Steam For Successful Exercise, Enforcement

Amid preparations for new capital requirements for the insurance sector, the regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has continued to engage more partners to ensure the needed growth.

Besides the several organizations already engaged in the past, it recently met with the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the crucial role the Commission is expected to play in the success and growth of underwriting in the country.

While interacting with the Director General, SEC, Mr. Emomotimi Agama, at the headquarters of the capital market regulator, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and described the visit as an important step towards strengthening collaboration between both agencies.

He emphasized that the ongoing recapitalization of the insurance industry was aimed at transforming the sector and strengthening the institutions, which, he noted, was now a legislative mandate rather than an option.

According to him, the exercise is focused on repositioning the sector for growth and ensuring better service delivery. On his part, Agama assured the Commissioner for Insurance and his delegation of SEC’s unwavering support, pledging to provide the necessary expertise and guidance to deepen the insurance industry’s growth.

He urged NAICOM to regard SEC as a strategic partner, assuring that the Commission would always be willing to provide assistance during the recapitalization process and beyond. He also stated that SEC’s operations were now fully digitalized, hence he encouraged insurance operators to embrace digitalization to enhance efficiency and accelerate transformation within the sector.

Agama described the visit as timely and significant. He congratulated NAICOM on the recent enactment of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, adding that the legislation marked a new dawn for the insurance industry and expressed optimism that it would drive meaningful reforms in the financial services sector.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Dr. Usman Jankara, NAICOM’s Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), commended the SEC leadership for its commitment to supporting the insurance sector. He also solicited the Commission’s continued advice and guidance in the joint effort to strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Meanwhile, in another development and as part of measures to end issuance and use of fake insurance certificate, NAICOM, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has crackdown on those behind the fraud. Led by its Motor Third-Party Insurance Enforcement Committee, NAICOM conducted a raid in the Mabuchi area of Abuja, targeting perpetrators who issue counterfeit policies to the public.

This enforcement action is a follow-up on the directive by the Inspector General of Police on strict compliance with third-party motor vehicle insurance across the country. The action forms part of its strategic initiative to eradicate the proliferation of fake insurance documents. During the exercise, Mr. Adeyemi Abubakar, Head of Market Development at the Commission, emphasized that the crackdown aimed to protect policyholders and the public from fraudulent insurance practices.

He explained that genuine third-party motor insurance policies provide critical compensation for accident victims, while fake policies deny citizens this essential benefit. Mr. Abubakar highlighted the importance of authentic insurance coverage, noting that it ensures financial protection and support in the event of accidents.

He also buttresses that selling insurance without a license is illegal and warns consumers to purchase policies only from licensed insurance companies to avoid losing money and being stranded during claims settlement. Individuals apprehended during the operation will face prosecution in line with Nigerian law. If convicted, they will be subject to penalties outlined in the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, which may include fines and other regulatory actions.