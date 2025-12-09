Recapitalisation: CBN Grants Final Licences To 82 BDCS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, announced that, with effect from November 27, it had granted final licences to 82 Bureaux De Change (BDCs) to operate in the country, indicating that the BDCs have met new capital requirements issued by the apex bank in 2024.

In a statement, the CBN said that the final licences were granted to the BDCs in exercise of its powers conferred under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureaux De Change Operations in Nigeria 2024.

According to the list of the newly approved 82 BDCs published by the CBN, two of them are fully licensed as Tier 1 BDCs, in line with revised guidelines issued by the apex bank last year, while 80 are fully licensed as Tier 2 BDCs.

The apex bank emphasised in the statement that only BDCs listed on its website are authorised to operate from November 27, 2025.

The statement partly read: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in exercise of its powers conferred under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, and the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureaux De Change Operations in Nigeria 2024 (the Guidelines), has granted Final Licences to 82 Bureaux De Change (BDCs) to operate with effect from November 27, 2025.

“By this notice, only Bureaux De Change listed on the Bank’s website are authorised to operate from the effective date.

“While the CBN will continue to update the list of Bureaux De Change with valid operating licences for public verification on our website (www. cbn.gov.ng), the Bank advises the general public to avoid dealing with unlicensed Foreign Exchange Operators.

“For the avoidance of doubt, operating a Bureau De Change business without a valid licence is a punishable offence under Section 57(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.”