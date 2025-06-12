Recapitalisation: CBN Faults Reports On Deadline Extension For BDCs

Share

Deadline for the recapitalisation of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators is not extended, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) affirmed yesterday, debunking assertion suggesting the deadline had been extended to December 31, 2025.

A statement issued by CBN Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, described the “information as false, misleading, and stated that it should be disregarded”.

According to her, the bank has not granted any such extension beyond the previously communicated deadline of June 3, 2025.

She consequently urged the general public, media platforms, and all stakeholders to consistently verify information directly from official CBN sources, such as the bank’s website and authorised communication channels, before publishing or sharing news about the Bank and its regulatory directives.

“The CBN remains committed to ensuring transparency, stability, and compliance in the foreign exchange market and will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders in accordance with its statutory mandate,” Sidi Ali noted.

As part of the revised framework introduced in February 2024, BDCs are required to meet new minimum capital requirements: ₦2 billion for Tier-1 and ₦500 million for Tier-2 operators.

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria had previously clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s June 3 recapitalisation deadline for Bureau De Change (BDC) operators remained sacrosanct. ABCON President, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos after a stakeholders meeting with CBN.

CBN in May 2024 issued new operational guidelines for BDCs, effective June 3, 2024, directing all existing BDCs to reapply for new licences. BDCs with Tier 1 licence were expected to have a capital base of N2 billion while those with Tier 2 licence needed N500.

Share