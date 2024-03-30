Recapitalisation: CBN defends non-recognition of retained earnings as capital

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has defended its decision to bar banks from recognising retained earnings as part of their share capital in the guidelines on the, “Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme 2024” which it released last Thursday.

According to some online media reports yesterday, bankers are faulting the apex bank’s decision to exclude retained earnings from lenders’ share capital calculations on the grounds that the approach fails to acknowledge the actual value that the earnings represent and thus goes against conventional and legal treatment of a company’s capital structure. The bankers also argue that given that the CBN allows banks to retain most of their earnings to reinforce their capital base, it should not prevent lenders from calculating these undistributed earnings as part of their capital. However, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph, authoritative sources at the apex financial institution shed light on why it barred banks from including retained earnings in calculating their share capital for the recapitalisation programme.

One of the sources said: “If we allow banks to use their retained earnings as capital, and we take loss forbearance into cognizance, they will have no retained earnings. So retained earnings don’t count. Also, if we conduct a stress test, mega banks capital should be N800 billion. “So, banks have various options – if you can’t be a mega, you go national, if you can’t go national, you go regional and so on. Banks know all these; they are just playing to the gallery.” Lenders had over the years incurred huge losses particularly from the oil and power sectors, which the apex bank had been given forbearance . Also commenting on the issue, another source stated: “A major reason for the new recapitalisation programme is to ensure that banks have a robust capital base to absorb potential losses and avoid systemic shocks. By excluding retained earnings, which can be volatile due to business cycles and other factors, the focus remains on more stable capital components.

The source further explained: “Retained earnings represent accumulated profits over time. However, their quality may vary. Some retained earnings might be tied to risky assets or speculative ventures. By excluding them, the CBN emphasizes higher-quality capital components and ensures a level playing field for banks. “Excluding retained earnings simplifies capital calculations and enhances transparency. It ensures consistency across banks and facilitates meaningful comparisons.” The source also pointed out: “The CBN’s guidelines align with international standards (Basel III) which emphasize core capital elements (such as paid-up capital and share premium) to enhance financial stability.” According to the guidelines on the new Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme released by the CBN last Thursday, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation has been reviewed upwards to N500 billion from N50 billion. Also, the new minimum capital base for commercial banks with national authorisation was raised to N200 billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorization was increased to N50 billion.

Similarly, the new minimum capital for merchant banks was raised to N50 billion, while the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations were increased to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively. The guidelines emphasized that all banks are required to meet the minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1, 2024, and terminating on March 31, 2026. In a statement, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, noted that the plan to embark on a new recapitalisation programme for the industry was which was initially disclosed by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, in his address to the Annual Bankers’ Dinner in November 2023, was to enhance banks’ resilience, solvency and capacity to continue supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy. Cardoso also said that the move was aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s vision to grow the economy to $1trillion.

To enable them to meet the minimum capital requirements, the CBN urged banks to consider injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues and/or offers for subscription; Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As); and/ or upgrade or downgrade of license authorisation. Experts react Meanwhile, Some finance and management experts in Nigeria have disagreed on the new recapitalisation di- rective for Nigerian banks, which was announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday. In the new recapitalisa- tion directive by the CBN, the minimum capital base for commercial banks with international authorisation was pegged at N500 billion, banks of regional status and merchant banks; N50 billion; new requirements for non-in- terest banks with national and regional authorisations are N20 billion and N10 bil- lion respectively. While a prominent pro- fessor of political economy, Pat Utomi, said that proper strategy is the only way to ensure the existence of viable banks, finance experts, Pro- fessor Uche Uwaleke and Dr. Aliyu Ilias, stated that it is a welcome development, add- ing that it was long expected by the banks considering the huge profits they generate lately. Utomi:Not how to make banks flourish Reacting to the policy in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Utomi said that it is not the solution to the issues confronting Nigerian banks. While recalling that he ex- pressed the same sentiment, when a former governor of the CBN, Professor Charles Soludo, ordered banks in Ni- geria to recapitalize with N25 billion under former pres- ident Olusegun Obasanjo, Utomi said that the latest di- rective by the CBN is coun- terproductive. “I am surprised that after all the years and all the expe- riences that we have had, we are still using this method. The performance of a bank is not based on its capital. Of course, the bank would be able to finance certain things more, but it is strategy that determines performance.

“You need a certain level of capital to be effective, but relying on recapitalisation is not how to make a bank flourish. We can have banks across the country to develop the economy rather than say- ing they should recapitalize to N500 billion. “What they should have done is to encourage discus- sions on the matter so that they can hear all kinds of opinions. The banking com- mittees in the House of Rep- resentatives and the Senate should have organised pub- lic hearings to get the views of the people on the matter,” he said. The renowned manage- ment expert stressed that if banks are pressurised into mergers just to be big, there will be coming together of strange fellows, which he said would lead to a crisis. “You will see strange fel- lows coming together just because they want to be big. I disagree with those who think it would not lead to more competition in the sec- tor, having more money does not mean you are more com- petitive. If you don’t have a clear strategy, even if you have all the money in this world, you will be having the same issues,” he said.

Uwaleke: it will strengthen financial system On his part, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said that recapital- isation will help strengthen the country’s financial system and that it is a potential boost to the stock market. “In view of naira devalu- ation following unification of exchange rates, the new calibrated minimum capital requirements seem okay, un- like the uniform capital base of N25bn stipulated in 2005. Shareholders’ Funds com- prise paid up share capital plus reserves. If my memory serves me right, this was per- mitted in 2005, but it is now disallowed possibly from the experience of the last exercise.

“I believe the FUGAZ (FBN, UBA, GTB, Access and Zenith), banks with in- ternational authorisation will have no difficulty meeting this requirement. The stock market (Option 1) presents the most feasible option as few will likely go the merger & acquisition route. “Access Bank has already announced that it is raising N365 billion via rights issue. I also think the two year pe- riod allowed is sufficient to implement recapitalisation. A number of banks, includ- ing FBN, Access and Fidelity, had already commenced the process of recapitalisation before now, especially since the CBN Governor made the announcement in November last year. “I equally think that since the new capital base is based on the type of authorisation (International, National or Regional), the CBN may consider applying a differen- tiated CRR according to the category of license instead of a uniform rate (currently 45%) for commercial banks. In view of the young age of Non Interest Banks in Nige- ria, they should be allowed a longer period, say, 3 years to meet the minimum capital requirement,”, he said.

Ilias: It’s long expected Dr. Aliyu Ilias, in his comments, said that the re-capitalisation was long expected by the banks considering the huge profits they generate lately. “Banks are ready to recapi- talise because most banks are even declaring profits run- ning into trillions of naira. It’s not a big deal for banks authorisation to pay N500 billion capital. The situation today is different between 2004 and 2005, when Profes- sor Charles Soludo moved the bank’s capitalisation from N2 billion to N25 bil- lion. During that era, a dollar was exchanged for N100, but now it is about N1, 300 to a dollar, so it’s instructive to re-capitalise. More importantly, banks’ recapitalisation will aid the realisation of the $1 trillion economy of the ad- ministration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We should salute the CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso because the trajecto- ry is getting better every day,” Aliyu said.