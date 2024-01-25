Recapitalisation Bell Tolls Again for Banking Sector

Nineteen years after CBN expanded the banking capital threshold from N2 billion to N25 billion in 2005, the new Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has called out another phase which details are yet to be disclosed, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Stakeholders in the banking sector are eager for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) detailed guidelines for a fresh round of banking sector recapitalisation exercise. Interestingly, industry players are unanimous that another round of recapitalisation is desirably overdue. The last banking recapitalization exercise for the banks was in 2005, under the current Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the apex bank’s boss. Between 2005 and 2024 leaves a 19-year gap. The banking sector and economy are inseparably intertwined. The health of one is the survival of the other. The N25 billion recapitalization threshold of 2005 has been eroded, weakened by inflationary pressure. A lot of developments, local and foreign, have rendered Nigeria’s current capital base of N25 billion inadequate.

Recapitalisation in retrospect

The banking sector experienced major sector transformation in 2005. Tagged banking sector consolidation, the exercise compelled banks to raise their capital base from N2 billion to N25 billion. Initiated by Soludo, the exercise saw the emergence of 24 banks following the merger of some of them as well as the acquisition of many that could not raise the required capital. The conclusion of banking re-capitalization marked a positive point for the banking sector. The exercise put banks in a well-grounded capital threshold, strong to financing higher ticket transactions hitherto undaring. The first and second tier banks expanded their horizon into overseas and registering their pres- ence in the global stage. However, between 2005 and now, lots of developments have assailed the economy in general and the banking sector in particular. The local currency, naira, has substantially dwindled amidst crippling inflationary pressure.

The banking sector players, CBN, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and operators of banks knew the N25 billion re-capitalisation threshold of 2005 had lost substantial value occasioned by interplays of various developments at domestic and foreign scene. The current N25 billion capitalisation benchmark for the banks is grossly inadequate and insufficient. Subtly, the clamor for the second round of new banking recapitalisation began gathering momentum with stakeholders pushing for a revisit.

Domestic, external challenges

Nigeria’s banking sector isn’t an island unto itself. Therefore, the industry is not in any way im- mune to domestic and external challenges. Between 2005 and now, when the last recapitalisation exercise took place, there had been several economic challenges that altered the industry’s total asset base and risk profile capacity. For instance, the outbreak of COVID-19 affected Nigeria’s banking landscape in more ways than one. At the global stage, there is the Russian – Ukraine War, ongoing Palestine and Israeli conflict, which exacerbate energy prices and constrain supply chains. The Nigerian banking sector shares in the domestic and external brunt. Cardoso, at the Bankers’ gala night did a quick recap of some challenges that assailed Nigeria’s economy at the domes- tic front. “Considering recent developments within our domestic economy, it is evident that we are facing significant macroeconomic and social challenges.

“These challenges stem from a variety of factors, including adverse global shocks, unfavorable domestic imbalances, structural 9 rigidities, and the unintended consequences of certain corrective policy measures implmented to restore and realign our macroeconomic landscape. In recent years, the continuous decline in Nigeria’s crude oil production has further weakened our already inadequate economic diversification. “This has led to a decline in government revenue and foreign exchange inflows, while simultaneously witnessing a growth in public expenditures and a deterioration in macroeconomic indicators, which has constrained our policy options. “Consequently, we have seen the fiscal deficit and public debt increase, placing additional strain on external reserves and contributing to exchange rate instability,” he noted.

Case for fresh round gains traction

Equipped with sufficient information about the eroded capital base in the banking sector, industry’s players knew time was ripe to beef up banks’ capital base beyond N25 billion. The banks’ capital base has been eroded so much that most banks abandon the core mandate of giving loans to the real sector of the economy and credit to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs). Rather, the government’s appetite for bank credit through Treasury bills and government bonds has become banks’ priority. The banks are so withered, lacking financial muscle to breathe lives into SMES and advance credit flow to the real sector of the economy.

Banking amid $1trn economy

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set an ambitious target of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2026, and increasing it to $3 trillion by the end of the decade in 2030. Tinubu unveiled his administration’s economic growth plan in October while delivering the opening address at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit held in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Banks and financial service sectors are formidable allies in delivering a $1 trillion economy by 2026. Can Nigeria banks, with N25 billion capitalisation threshold way back 2005, play a significant role in the face of subsisting economic dynamics at the global and local scenes? Certainly not. The CBN governor drew attention of his banker colleagues to the crucial role expected of banks in the delivering $1 trillion economy by the current administration. In essence, there is a compel- ling need for Nigerian banks to go through another recapitalization process.

Cardoso tasked his banker colleagues: “Considering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy. It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability. “However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is “No!” unless we take action. Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital”, he declared to applauding banking CEOs.

Experts’ endorsement

Details and modalities of impending bank recapitalisation are yet to be released by CBN. However, analysts and finance experts lauded the decision. An economist, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said the idea of recapitalisation of banks was a welcome one. Uwaleke, the President, Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, said the move “goes without saying that capital is needed to finance big- ticket projects, especially when the government is targeting a one trillion-dollar economy in a few years’ time. “Also, if the experience of 2005 is any guide, the recapitalisation exercise is likely to rejuvenate the stock market. But I think the strategy should be somewhat different from the approach adopted in 2005. It should be more about incentives than coercion. Some DMBs (especially many in the FUGAZ category) are already making efforts to increase their capital base.” He said that the CBN could use prudential guidelines to strengthen the present tiered arrangements adding that, the use of the CAR (the ratio of a Bank’s capital to risk-weighted assets) was a good example.

“The apex bank can also use differential cash reserve requirements as well as preferential participation in the forex market for well capitalized banks as some of the incentives. For whatever it is worth, smaller banks playing at the regional level should not be regulated out of existence,” he said. Founder of Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, and Prof Segun Ajibola of Babcock University, Ogun State, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, agreed that recapitalisation of banks had become inevitable but that it must be done in such a way that the mergers and acquisitions that will hit banks won’t lead to massive job cuts.

Last line

With the economy being pre- pared for $1 trillion size in 2026 and $3 trillion by the end of the decade in 2030, a N25 billion capitalised bank, the current capital status of Nigerian banks would be grossly inadequate to drive the economy to a $1 trillion size in 2026.