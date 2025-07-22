Recapitalisation: 8 Banks Fully Meet Threshold – Cardoso

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has confirmed that eight banks have fully met the new recapitalisation requirement, while others are making steady progress toward compliance.

Cardoso made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

He disclosed that the MPC, after its deliberations, unanimously agreed to retain all key monetary policy parameters. These include maintaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 50.00 per cent, CRR for Merchant Banks at 16 per cent, and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

According to Cardoso, the decision to maintain the current rates is intended to “sustain the momentum of disinflation.”

